Michigan authorities contact Missoula Police regarding human remains case

Missoula police say law enforcement officials in Michigan have reached out to them regarding the human remains found in Missoula.

Wednesday, Missoula police also said they have identified a person they want to interview after a box containing the bones and teeth of three children were found in the shed of a Missoula home in September.



A cleaning crew found the box when a tenant was evicted from the property.



Missoula Police Sgt. Travis Welsh told media outlets that the person they want to interview is not a suspect.



Testing determined the ages of the children to be 2-4 years old, 5-8 years old and 6-10 years old. It was unclear when they died.



The remains have been submitted to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. Welsh said the agency would try to test the remains for DNA to see if the children are related and if the results match any missing children's cases. Click here to learn more about the NamUS search and see more photos of the property where the bones were found.