Dense fog slows traffic on Interstate 90 near Belgrade

BOZEMAN- Authorities in Bozeman are reporting dense fog and stalled traffic on Interstate 90 near Belgrade.

In a Facebook post Gallatin County Sheriff's Office said "road conditions between Bozeman and Belgrade are very bad. There are accidents both directions. It’s moving eastbound, but not fast enough to clear out the stoppage."

The post is also telling drivers to use an alternate route, drive slowly, and be prepared to stop.

UPDATE 9:45: Traffic is still stopped on I-90 eastbound, but the line is getting shorter.

More accidents are reported on Jackrabbit Lane and another at Four Corners.