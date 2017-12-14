Security footage shows man trying to saw ATM in Billings

BILLINGS- The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office is asking for help as they work to identify a man they say used a saw to steal an ATM in Billings.

It happened at Geyser Park Fun Center earlier this month.

The suspect, a man forced his way into the building through the front door.

You can see in the video shared by Yellowstone County on their Facebook page, that once he's inside, he uses the saw to try and steal the ATM.

The ATM wasn't stolen and the man fled when alarms sounded. The man hasn't been identified.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office.

There was another recent ATM theft in Billings, and authorities say right now there's no indication whether the two incidents are related.