Landmark Kalispell restaurant moves locations on Main Street

KALISPELL- ScottiBelli's announces they're moving to a newly purchased location at 302 South Main Street.

This is just two blocks from their current location.

According to a release emailed to Montana newsrooms, Renato Scottibelli opened his restaurant in 2009. From there they built a strong following with his Italian cuisine and wine. This new move comes with help from Whitefish Credit Union and the Montana & Idaho Community Development Corporation. The partnership helps entrepreneurs who can’t obtain financing, in full or in part, from a traditional lender.

Renato Scottibelli moved to the United States from Naples, Italy, in 1972, and over the years he opened several successful restaurants in New York and Southern California.

“I fell in love with Montana, and I knew that the Flathead Valley was a place where I could retire and still cook the food I love,” Scottibelli said.

After a memorable vacation in western Montana, Scottibelli decided to move to Big Sky Country, opening ScottiBelli’s in a rented space in 2009.

“I feel incredibly fortunate that the Kalispell community has embraced my traditional Italian cooking and appreciates the relaxed, family-friendly atmosphere that my staff and I have worked so hard to create.”

In recent years, efforts have been made to restore Kalispell’s downtown, making it attractive to both local residents and tourists. A move that also aligns with the city's newly passed downtown plan which looks to expand the downtown business economy and change the dynamics of Main street traffic.

The new restaurant is expected to open in early 2018.