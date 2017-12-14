Injuries reported in multi-vehicle crashes on I-90 near Belgrade

BOZEMAN- Montana Highway Patrol is on scene of a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 90 near Belgrade at mile post 300.

The Montana Department of Transportation also reports another injury crash at mile post 299 also on Interstate 90 at the Belgrade Airport Interchange. Both crashes were reported with injuries.

The crashes were reported just after 8:00 a.m.

Westbound traffic is being detoured to the south frontage road.

That area of Interstate 90 does have snowy and icy conditions.

