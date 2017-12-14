During the Holidays Montana ranks 11th in package theft per capita

This holiday season more than 750 million packages will be delivered over the holidays by ups alone. But that means there's a higher risk of packages being stolen off of your doorstep.

According to CNBC, over the holidays package theft rate per capita in Montana is 2.37. That means the state ranks eleventh in package thefts across the country.

So far this year around 15 packages in Bozeman have been reported stolen an increase is expected over the holidays. After speaking with Bozeman Police Sergeant Travis Munter, it comes down to two factors.

One of them may be that we have a lot packages shipped to Montana because we don't have a lot of retail stores.

It could also be that there is a perception that Montana is a safe place.

So, Make sure you are always tracking your packages, and are on a first name basis with your neighbors.