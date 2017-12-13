Aftermath of Butte building destroyed in fire

Authorities in Butte are beginning their investigation of a fire that destroyed a local business.

Firefighters in Butte responded to a call Tuesday morning of a building engulfed in flames, spending all day trying to save one of Uptown Butte's most prominent businesses.

As crews were battling the fire, nearby business owners like Casey Keller scrambled to their phones to call 9-1-1 and waited hoping the flames weren't coming for their shops next.

"I was just waiting for something to go boom. Waiting for something to explode. It kind of worried me being in front of this glass window. I was thinking what if I was sitting here and it was to explode…would I get covered in glass,” said Casey Keller, Owner of Kcaptureit4uPhotography.

Keller said he knows how much work goes into running a small business.

He said he can only imagine what ray booth, the owner of Ray's Heating and Sheet metal is going through.

"I have known Ray since high school. So knowing what he put into that building. I can imagine the emotional loss and not just the physical loss,” said Keller.

Butte Silver-Bow Fire Marshal, Brian Doherty said no other buildings were damaged by the fire and crews are now able to enter the building and conduct an investigation.

Doherty added there is no timeline for the investigation due to the magnitude of the damage and snow creating hazardous work conditions for firefighters.