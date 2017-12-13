'Move-In Day' for incoming University of Montana President Seth Bodnar

It was 'Move-In Day' for the incoming president of the University of Montana and his family.

Seth Bodnar and his wife, Chelsea, along with their three children arrived in Missoula from Chicago on Monday and have been staying with Chelsea's parents, who live in Missoula.

On Wednesday, the family spend the day moving furniture and boxes from the moving van into their new home on Gerald Avenue.

The 2 1/2-story home was built in 1928 and has housed UM presidents since 19-74.

Now, it's the Bodnar's turn.

While Bodnar and his family are notably some of the youngest residents in the home's 90-year-old history, they are thrilled to be carrying on the tradition.

"You can't help but just feel a great sense of responsibility and a deep honor, where you can be at a university like this and you can have an enormous respect for the past university leaders that have lived in this house, while being incredibly excited about what we're doing to make this university a model for innovation and excellence for the next 125 years." says Seth Bodnar, the incoming University of Montana President.

His wife, Chelsea, adds, "I'm just excited that the kids are just so excited to be here. We came over when we first arrived, and they were thrilled to run around the yard, and they have found some great hide and seek spots in the house already."

Bodnar's first official day as UM'S president will be on January 1, 2018.

Before he takes office, he plans on getting his children acclimated to their new school and enjoying the holiday season visiting family and friends.