Members of Polish metal band Decapitated released from Spokane jail

SPOKANE, Wash. -

SPOKANE- All four members of a Polish death metal band have been released from jail as they await trial on charges they raped a Spokane woman.
  
Defense attorney Steve Graham says the order was granted for his client on Monday in Spokane County Superior Court. The other three members of the band Decapitated were released on Nov. 22.
  
The Spokesman-Review says the men were ordered by Judge Julie McKay to stay in Washington. They were ordered to turn in their passports.
  
The four were released on their own recognizance.
  
Trial has been pushed back to Jan. 16.
  
According to court documents, a woman was invited onto the tour bus after the band's show in Spokane the night of Aug. 31. The woman contends she was raped by each band member.
 

