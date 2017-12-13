National Park Service cuts number of admission-free days in 2018

DENVER: The National Park Service announced Dec. 13 a plan to hold only four admission fee-free days in 2018. It’s a 60 percent reduction from 2017 and a 75 percent reduction from 2016, when the NPS hosted 16 free days for public parks including Glacier and Yellowstone.

The Park Service is already under fire for a plan to increase day-use fees during peak seasons at 17 of the country's most popular parks. It's a change the NPS attributes to needing to generate revenue for maintenance: "Proposed peak season entrance fees and revised fees for road-based commercial tours would generate badly needed revenue for improvements to the aging infrastructure of national parks. This includes roads, bridges, campgrounds, waterlines, bathrooms, and other visitor services."

Nonprofit group the Center for Western Priorities condemned the change in a statement released Tuesday. In a statement from Advocacy Director Jesse Prentice-Dunn: “America’s parks must remain affordable for working families—Secretary Zinke seems determined to turn them into a playground for the rich. Instead of pushing massive increases to entrance fees and cutting fee-free days, Ryan Zinke should ensure all Americans have access to our parks and public lands.”

The Park Service says the fee-free days apply at the 118 parks that charge admission; 299 national parks offer free admission year-round.

The four entrance fee-free days for 2018:

January 15, Martin Luther King Jr. Day

April 21, First Day of National Park Week

Sept. 22, National Public Lands Day

Nov. 11, Veterans Day