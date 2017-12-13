Driver hits Gallatin County deputy patrol car - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Driver hits Gallatin County deputy patrol car

Posted: Updated:

BOZEMAN- A Gallatin County sheriff’s deputy’s patrol car was hit by another car Dec. 13. The deputy was out of the vehicle assisting with another weather-related crash at the time.

A passenger in the vehicle broke an arm in the crash, but no one suffered a life-threatening injury, according to Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin. The patrol car is heavily damaged and needs to be towed.

The deputy is unhurt.

Sheriff Gootkin reminds all drivers to slow down in inclement weather.

