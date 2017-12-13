Missoula police turn to national database to try to identify chi - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Missoula police turn to national database to try to identify childrens' bones

MISSOULA -

MISSOULA- Police are trying to identify three children whose bone fragments and teeth were found in a shed this fall.

They've entered the fragments into the National Missing and Unidentified Persons database, or NamUs. It's a national database that runs DNA to try to identify the unknown. 

The case dates back to September, when a cleaning crew found a box in a shed at 2166 South 12th Street West, near Franklin Park. Police say the crew was cleaning up after a tenant was evicted and discovered a box containing pieces of bones, loose teeth and rocks.

With the help of the University of Montana Anthropology Department and the State Crime Lab, they determined the bones are modern and not archaeological, meaning the bones date from sometime in the last century. They believe the bones belong to three children: one who was about 5-8, one who was 6-10 and one who was 2-4 at the time of their deaths. 

Missoula police will not tell us if the bones provide any evidence as to cause of death.

A search warrant requested in November says the police were investigating the deaths as a potential homicide. They got permission to search the property for evidence, but did not find anything. 

Missoula Police Sgt. Travis Welsh says they entered the bones and teeth into NamUs to find out anything they can about the children, including a potential family connection. 

ABCFOX has obtained the detective's search warrant with more information about the investigation. Click here to view it.

