ATM stolen from Billings hotel

BILLINGS - Authorities are investigating after a man stole an ATM from a hotel in the middle of the day.

Around 3:00 PM on Dec. 9, La Quinta general manager Gail Linnel said a man walked in the front doors of La Quinta Inn and Suites on Frontage Road, man took the stairs to the upper level, walked across the hallway down to where the ATM sat and unbolted it from the floor.

"He was able to physically--once he got it free from the bolt--just drag it out the door," Linnel said. "It's kind of amazing, those things are heavy."

Linnel said her staff believe that he spent about four hours unbolting the machine and removed it around 7:20 p.m. Security footage doesn't show what kind of tools the man used.

"It was about 8:00 or 8:15 p.m. when they called me in ," she said. "On camera, you don't see tools. We didn't hear any power tools obviously, or we would've been alerted to it. He just had whatever tools he had in his pocket."

ATM owner Wayne Wilcox says this crime is hard to execute and wants to warn others to keep a lookout for any suspicious activity.

"ATMs weigh somewhere around two to three hundred pounds. We say that you need to have your ATMs out in public view for people to see because someone is going to see something mischievous happening," Wilcox said.

Linnel says police have identified the man, but no arrests have yet been made.