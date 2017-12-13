Spokane pizza delivery driver attacked by two men while on the job

MISSOULA, Mont. - Law enforcement officers in western Montana have a "person of interest" they want to interview after a box containing the bones and teeth of three children were found in the shed of a Missoula home in September.
SPOKANE, Wash. - A pizza delivery driver was just doing her job when she was attacked over the weekend while on her route. On Saturday around 6:30 pm, Cali Shisler just made a pizza delivery to home in the Indian Trail neighborhood. She says she drove a few houses down near Farmdale Street and Woodgrove Court and parked along the side of the road to make a phone call back to Roundtable Pizza where she works to let them know she was on her way back. That’s when she heard he...
LAS VEGAS - (AP) - Dozens of survivors of the mass shooting in Las Vegas are visiting hospitals, fire and police stations and other sites this week to thank first responders for their work during the night of Oct. 1. The survivors on Friday handed thank-you baskets to nurses and others at an emergency room west of the Las Vegas Strip that helped more than 50 patients after the shooting. Nurse Carolyn Hafen is the director of the emergency room at Spring Valley Hospital. Tearing up, ...
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The body of a woman missing since 2004 has been found in a remote wooded area of Kootenai County. The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday that the body of Christine Lott was discovered along a forest Service Road near Coeur d'Alene in February of 2016. The information was kept confidential until Lott's husband could be located and interviewed by detectives. The 34-year-old Priest River woman disappeared in March of 2004. This ...
FARGO, N.D. (AP) - Two sunflower seed competitors in the Dakotas are accusing each other of false advertising. Wahpeton, North Dakota-based Giant Snacks, Inc. filed a lawsuit against Mound City, South Dakota-based Wild Dutchman Products, Inc. last month. It alleges that Wild Dutchman is misleading consumers about the amount of salt in its products. Wild Dutchman's packaging has a statement that reads "Half the salt. All the flavor." Wild Dutchman sa...
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman found a hypodermic needle inside of conditioner she just purchased. Now she wants to know how something like this could happen. Monday night as Jenee Dumas Brownlee was washing her hair something strange happened. "I opened the cap and squeezed it out and a needle cap came out into my hand," Brownlee said. After getting out of the shower she emptied the bottle and was shocked at what came out. "I freaked out," she said. &q...
BUTTE - A family and their pet dog are safe after a burning candle ignited a house fire early Saturday morning in Butte. At 1:26 a.m., local law enforcement and the Butte Silver-Bow and Racetrack fire departments responded to a structure fire at the corner of Lafayette and George. Upon arrival, first responders observed smoke issuing from the eaves of the home. Firefighters used thermal imaging cameras to determine that an active fire was burning through the ceiling and into the...
