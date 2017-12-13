Police find box containing children's bones in Missoula shed

It was 'Move-In Day' for the incoming president of the University of Montana and his family. Seth Bodnar and his wife, Chelsea, along with their three children arrived in Missoula from Chicago on Monday and have been staying with Chelsea's parents, who live in Missoula.

It was 'Move-In Day' for the incoming president of the University of Montana and his family. Seth Bodnar and his wife, Chelsea, along with their three children arrived in Missoula from Chicago on Monday and have been staying with Chelsea's parents, who live in Missoula.

MISSOULA- The re-hiring of Bobby Hauck as the head coach of the Montana Grizzlies is continuing to cause controversy. Earlier this month, UM grad student and football fan Lisa Davey created a Change.org petition against Hauck’s hiring, saying he didn’t hold Griz players accountable during his first tenure and contributed to an atmosphere of sexual assault. Davey’s petition said, “Women are more important than winning.” More than 30 UM faculty members al...

MISSOULA- The re-hiring of Bobby Hauck as the head coach of the Montana Grizzlies is continuing to cause controversy. Earlier this month, UM grad student and football fan Lisa Davey created a Change.org petition against Hauck’s hiring, saying he didn’t hold Griz players accountable during his first tenure and contributed to an atmosphere of sexual assault. Davey’s petition said, “Women are more important than winning.” More than 30 UM faculty members al...

SPOKANE, Wash. - All four members of a Polish death metal band have been released from jail as they await trial on charges they raped a Spokane woman. Defense attorney Steve Graham says the order was granted for his client on Monday in Spokane County Superior Court. The other three members of the band Decapitated were released on Nov. 22.

SPOKANE, Wash. - All four members of a Polish death metal band have been released from jail as they await trial on charges they raped a Spokane woman. Defense attorney Steve Graham says the order was granted for his client on Monday in Spokane County Superior Court. The other three members of the band Decapitated were released on Nov. 22.

BOZEMAN- A Gallatin County sheriff’s deputy’s patrol car was hit by another car Dec. 13. The deputy was out of the vehicle assisting with another weather-related crash at the time. A passenger in the vehicle broke an arm in the crash, but no one suffered a life-threatening injury, according to Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin. The patrol car is heavily damaged and needs to be towed. The deputy is unhurt. Sheriff Gootkin reminds all drivers to slow down in inclement...