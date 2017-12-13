Crime victim advocate announces support for Hauck

MISSOULA- The re-hiring of Bobby Hauck as the head coach of the Montana Grizzlies is continuing to cause controversy.

Earlier this month, UM grad student and football fan Lisa Davey created a Change.org petition against Hauck’s hiring, saying he didn’t hold Griz players accountable during his first tenure and contributed to an atmosphere of sexual assault. Davey’s petition said, “Women are more important than winning.” More than 30 UM faculty members also signed a letter asking the school to reconsider its decision to hire Hauck.

A new counter-petition supports Hauck because of his winning record and familiarity with the Griz football team. Stacy Coulter, an anti-sexual assault advocate, says she supports Hauck.

"I this there is a big divide right now,” Coulter said. “And I think it is unfortunately unfounded."

Coulter’s petition reads in part:

“We fully expect Coach Hauck and his staff to create a positive, friendly, caring, respectful, and inclusive culture within his team. We also expect Coach Hauck and his staff to fully utilize the Student-Athlete Code of Conduct to appropriately discipline any student-athletes who are not a positive representation of the football team, the University of MT, or the community of Missoula.”

Davey, who opposes Hauck’s hiring, made headlines when members of a Griz fan forum harassed her and published her personal information online. Davey said she has concerns about Hauck’s record in dealing with the public. Hauck also stonewalled Montana Kaimin reporters and refused to answer questions in 2009 when asked about Griz arrests.

“Right before I left there seemed to be a string of bad behavior and well-publicized bad behavior by the football teams and by the players of the team,” Davey said. “And then of course he yelled at the Kaimin reporter in relation to being asked about some assault charges."

But Griz supporters say they want Hauck back because of his record of wins on the team.

"I support the idea,” said James Jones, owner of the Press Box sports bar. “I think what Missoula needed here, what Montana needed someone who knows the program. The insides and outs, the nostalgia of it. There's something special about being a football player here at Montana."

Coulter said complaints about Hauck are misdirected.

"I believe that blaming him for the sexual assault issue in Missoula is completely false,” Coulter said.

The University of Montana Athletics Department responded to complains about Hauck on Dec. 6, saying that the department holds its coaches and athletes to a high standard.