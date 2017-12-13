Officials invite public input on grizzly management after ESA de - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Officials invite public input on grizzly management after ESA delisting

MISSOULA-

MISSOULA- In wildlife news, managers from local, state and federal agencies are meeting in Missoula this week to talk about Grizzly bear management.

The Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee has been discussing the future of the Grizzly bear after a controversial decision earlier this year to lift endangered species act protections for bears in the greater Yellowstone area.

Two weeks ago, a sub-committee met in Missoula to discuss protection and recovery plans.

Committee members told ABC FOX Montana that they hope the different agencies can come together to create a strong management plan for the bears.

"The goal among these meetings is to coordinate among the different agencies. the Forest Service, US Fish and Wildlife Services and Fish and Game agencies to work, manage and provide Grizzly bear recovery in the west,” said Jim Unsworth, Director of Washington FWP.

The meeting continues Dec. 13, when the group will discuss their accomplishments this year, goals for 2018 and protocols for food storage in camping areas. Click here to learn more and find out how you can submit comment.

