Frenchtown hosts Class A wrestling mixer: Results

The Frenchtown Broncs hosted their first home wrestling match of the season Tuesday, as four other Class A schools met in Frenchtown for an evening of wrestling. 

The Dillon Beavers, Corvallis Blue Devils, Hamilton Broncs, and the Stevensville Yellow Jackets all brought full teams to Frenchtown for multiple matches. Here are the results below:

Frenchtown Mixer – Teams – Frenchtown, Dillon, Hamilton, Corvallis and Stevensville 

The Score is next to the name of the winner. (Ex. 170 Canyon Shope FT pins Ash Norris Dillon in 1:42) 

170 120 

Canyon Shope FT Fall 1:42 James Wissenbach Cor 

Ash Norris Dil Walker Dyer FT 14-1 

103 120 

Eli Warner FT Fall 2:29 Jake Bibler FT Fall :24 

Logan Bratch Ham Cole Anson Ham 

113 120 

Coe Rahmsdorf Cor Fall 3:25 Jimmy Schmitt Cor 

Ethan Cramer Ham Dustin Steele Stevi Fall 2:28 

113 126 

Nic Blanchard FT 16-1 Dante Venema Cor 5-0 

Forrest Wagoner Dil Zach Blanchard FT 

126 132 

Brant Brown Cor Fall 2:11 Owen Indreland FT 9-7 

Cameron Wyant FT Triston Davis Cor 

132 138 

Michael Golden Ham Fall :52 Randon Weidow Cor 

Benji Opat Cor Bridger Williams Ham 11-5 

145 

Allan Allsop Cor Fall 4:33 

Tristan Riel Stevi 

145 145 

Christian Wyant FT Zach Morgan Cor Fall 3:16 

Pete Gibson Dil 7-6 Jadon Tipps Stevi 

145 145 

Nathan Dowdy Ham Dylan Hurt FT Fall 1:22 

Blake King FT Fall :45 Louis Wandler Stevi 

152 160 

Aaron Christensen Cor Mike Edwards FT 16-4 

Cooper Hoffman Dil Fall 3:31 Isaak Maxfield Stevi 

160 160 

Brent Tezak Dil Fall 2:46 Canyon Shope FT 

Derrick Gasvoda Cor Daylon Moore Ham Fall 3:32 

170 170 

Matt Stevens FT Fall 2:50 Hunter Riley Stevi 

Paul Christian Dil Ash Norris Dil Fall 5:24 

182 205 

Tate Jones FT Fall :51 Levi Downard FT 

Hunter Probst Dil Kyle Anderson Ham Fall 4:56 

285 285 

Jacob Woods Stevi Fall 3:50 Jesse Mecham FT Fall :16 

Harley Wise Cor Anthony Weary Dil 

285 285 

Cody Miller FT Bailey Hayes Ham Fall 2:27 

Tyler Woods Stevi Fall 5:21 Sebastian Driver Stevi 

103 113 

Landon Stewart FT Fall :55 Forrest Wagoner Dil 

Logan Bratch Ham Walker Dyer FT Fall 1:08 

113 126 

Nic Blanchard FT Fall 1:11 Cole Anson Ham 

Ethan Cramer Ham Brody Marcure FT Fall 3:09 

120 120 

James Wissenbach Cor 10-2 Jake Bibler FT Fall :17 

Dustin Steele Stevi Jimmy Schmitt Cor 

126 132 

Zach Blanchard FT Fall 4:52 Owen Indreland FT 4-1 

Bryant Brown Cor Benji Opat Cor 

132 132 

Michael Golden Ham Fall 5:15 Cameron Wyant FT 12-3 

Triston Davis Cor Drew Venema Cor 

160 138 

Canyon Shope FT Fall :57 Randon Weidow Cor Fall 2:46 

Isaak Maxfield Stevi Tristen Lewis Ham 

138 145 

Allan Allsop Cor Blake King FT 9-0 

Casey Nuckolls FT 12-5 Pete Gibson Dil 

145 145 

Zach Morgan Cor Fall 4:50 Christian Wyant FT Fall 2:40 

Nathan Dowdy Ham Jadon Tipps Stevi 

145 152 

Dylan Hurt FT Fall :51 Kyler Pancake Stevi Fall 2:43 

Tristan Riel Stevi Cooper Hoffman Dil 

160 170 

Mike Edwards FT Hunter Riley Stevi Fall 1:15 

Brent Tezak Dil Fall 3:32 Paul Christian Dil 

170 205 

Hyme Anderson Ham Fall:22 Tate Jones FT Tate Jones 1:46 

Ash Norris Dil Aidan VanOstrand Stevi 

205 285 

Levi Downard FT Fall 2:57 Jesse Mecham FT Fall 1:55 

Jacob Woods Stevi Tyler Woods Stevi 

285 285 

Cody Miller FT Sebastian Driver Stevi 

Bailey Hayes Ham Fall 3:29 Anthony Weary Dil 

113 113 

Ethan Cramer Ham Coe Rahmsdorf Cor Fall 3:02 

Landon Stewart FT Fall :43 Forrest Wagoner Dil 

126 132 

Brody Marcure FT Fall 1:40 Owen Indreland FT 

Dustin Steele Stevi Michael Golden Ham Fall 1:23 

132 138 

Cameron Wyant FT Fall 1:31 Casey Nuckolls FT 9-5 

Hunter Webber Cor Tristen Lewis Ham 

145 145 

Blake King FT Fall 1:59 Pete Gibson Dil Fall 3:35 

Zach Morgan Cor Jadon Tipps Stevi 

145 152 

Christian Wyant FT Fall :38 Aaron Christenson Cor 

Nathan Dowdy Ham Kyler Pancake Stevi Fall 1:19 

160 

Isaak Maxfield Stevi Fall 3:03 

Derrick Gasvoda Cor 

205 205 

Kyle Anderson Ham Fall 1:03 Levi Downard FT Fall :49 

Jacobs Woods Stevi Aidan VanOstrand Stevi 

285 285 

Bailey Hayes Ham Cody Miller FT Fall :52 

Jesse Mecham FT Fall :21 Harley Wise Cor 

145 

Casey Nuckels FT Fall 2:50 

Louis Wandler Stevi 

160 

Matt Stevens FT Fall :49 

Hunter Probst Dil

    The Frenchtown Broncs hosted their first home wrestling match of the season Tuesday, as four other Class A schools met in Frenchtown for an evening of wrestling.  The Dillon Beavers, Corvallis Blue Devils, Hamilton Broncs, and the Stevensville Yellow Jackets all brought full teams to Frenchtown for multiple matches. 

