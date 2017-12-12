Frenchtown hosts Class A wrestling mixer: Results

The Frenchtown Broncs hosted their first home wrestling match of the season Tuesday, as four other Class A schools met in Frenchtown for an evening of wrestling.
The Dillon Beavers, Corvallis Blue Devils, Hamilton Broncs, and the Stevensville Yellow Jackets all brought full teams to Frenchtown for multiple matches. Here are the results below:
Frenchtown Mixer – Teams – Frenchtown, Dillon, Hamilton, Corvallis and Stevensville
The Score is next to the name of the winner. (Ex. 170 Canyon Shope FT pins Ash Norris Dillon in 1:42)
170 120
Canyon Shope FT Fall 1:42 James Wissenbach Cor
Ash Norris Dil Walker Dyer FT 14-1
103 120
Eli Warner FT Fall 2:29 Jake Bibler FT Fall :24
Logan Bratch Ham Cole Anson Ham
113 120
Coe Rahmsdorf Cor Fall 3:25 Jimmy Schmitt Cor
Ethan Cramer Ham Dustin Steele Stevi Fall 2:28
113 126
Nic Blanchard FT 16-1 Dante Venema Cor 5-0
Forrest Wagoner Dil Zach Blanchard FT
126 132
Brant Brown Cor Fall 2:11 Owen Indreland FT 9-7
Cameron Wyant FT Triston Davis Cor
132 138
Michael Golden Ham Fall :52 Randon Weidow Cor
Benji Opat Cor Bridger Williams Ham 11-5
145
Allan Allsop Cor Fall 4:33
Tristan Riel Stevi
145 145
Christian Wyant FT Zach Morgan Cor Fall 3:16
Pete Gibson Dil 7-6 Jadon Tipps Stevi
145 145
Nathan Dowdy Ham Dylan Hurt FT Fall 1:22
Blake King FT Fall :45 Louis Wandler Stevi
152 160
Aaron Christensen Cor Mike Edwards FT 16-4
Cooper Hoffman Dil Fall 3:31 Isaak Maxfield Stevi
160 160
Brent Tezak Dil Fall 2:46 Canyon Shope FT
Derrick Gasvoda Cor Daylon Moore Ham Fall 3:32
170 170
Matt Stevens FT Fall 2:50 Hunter Riley Stevi
Paul Christian Dil Ash Norris Dil Fall 5:24
182 205
Tate Jones FT Fall :51 Levi Downard FT
Hunter Probst Dil Kyle Anderson Ham Fall 4:56
285 285
Jacob Woods Stevi Fall 3:50 Jesse Mecham FT Fall :16
Harley Wise Cor Anthony Weary Dil
285 285
Cody Miller FT Bailey Hayes Ham Fall 2:27
Tyler Woods Stevi Fall 5:21 Sebastian Driver Stevi
103 113
Landon Stewart FT Fall :55 Forrest Wagoner Dil
Logan Bratch Ham Walker Dyer FT Fall 1:08
113 126
Nic Blanchard FT Fall 1:11 Cole Anson Ham
Ethan Cramer Ham Brody Marcure FT Fall 3:09
120 120
James Wissenbach Cor 10-2 Jake Bibler FT Fall :17
Dustin Steele Stevi Jimmy Schmitt Cor
126 132
Zach Blanchard FT Fall 4:52 Owen Indreland FT 4-1
Bryant Brown Cor Benji Opat Cor
132 132
Michael Golden Ham Fall 5:15 Cameron Wyant FT 12-3
Triston Davis Cor Drew Venema Cor
160 138
Canyon Shope FT Fall :57 Randon Weidow Cor Fall 2:46
Isaak Maxfield Stevi Tristen Lewis Ham
138 145
Allan Allsop Cor Blake King FT 9-0
Casey Nuckolls FT 12-5 Pete Gibson Dil
145 145
Zach Morgan Cor Fall 4:50 Christian Wyant FT Fall 2:40
Nathan Dowdy Ham Jadon Tipps Stevi
145 152
Dylan Hurt FT Fall :51 Kyler Pancake Stevi Fall 2:43
Tristan Riel Stevi Cooper Hoffman Dil
160 170
Mike Edwards FT Hunter Riley Stevi Fall 1:15
Brent Tezak Dil Fall 3:32 Paul Christian Dil
170 205
Hyme Anderson Ham Fall:22 Tate Jones FT Tate Jones 1:46
Ash Norris Dil Aidan VanOstrand Stevi
205 285
Levi Downard FT Fall 2:57 Jesse Mecham FT Fall 1:55
Jacob Woods Stevi Tyler Woods Stevi
285 285
Cody Miller FT Sebastian Driver Stevi
Bailey Hayes Ham Fall 3:29 Anthony Weary Dil
113 113
Ethan Cramer Ham Coe Rahmsdorf Cor Fall 3:02
Landon Stewart FT Fall :43 Forrest Wagoner Dil
126 132
Brody Marcure FT Fall 1:40 Owen Indreland FT
Dustin Steele Stevi Michael Golden Ham Fall 1:23
132 138
Cameron Wyant FT Fall 1:31 Casey Nuckolls FT 9-5
Hunter Webber Cor Tristen Lewis Ham
145 145
Blake King FT Fall 1:59 Pete Gibson Dil Fall 3:35
Zach Morgan Cor Jadon Tipps Stevi
145 152
Christian Wyant FT Fall :38 Aaron Christenson Cor
Nathan Dowdy Ham Kyler Pancake Stevi Fall 1:19
160
Isaak Maxfield Stevi Fall 3:03
Derrick Gasvoda Cor
205 205
Kyle Anderson Ham Fall 1:03 Levi Downard FT Fall :49
Jacobs Woods Stevi Aidan VanOstrand Stevi
285 285
Bailey Hayes Ham Cody Miller FT Fall :52
Jesse Mecham FT Fall :21 Harley Wise Cor
145
Casey Nuckels FT Fall 2:50
Louis Wandler Stevi
160
Matt Stevens FT Fall :49
Hunter Probst Dil
