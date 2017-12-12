Frenchtown hosts Class A wrestling mixer: Results

The Frenchtown Broncs hosted their first home wrestling match of the season Tuesday, as four other Class A schools met in Frenchtown for an evening of wrestling. The Dillon Beavers, Corvallis Blue Devils, Hamilton Broncs, and the Stevensville Yellow Jackets all brought full teams to Frenchtown for multiple matches.

The Sentinel Spartans are hitting the court in preparation of their season opener this Friday at home against Stevensville. The Spartans are led by Jay Jagelski who's been at the helm since 2012 and the team is coming off an 11-12 season where they lost to skyview and west at the state tournament. This year's squad has six seniors and they are a bit smaller in size but are quick and can really shoot the rock. They are led by Carroll commit Sam Beighle and have a good mix of footbal...