US national parks to slash number of free days for visitors

As of this week, most people flying out of a Montana airport will be required to remove electronic items larger than a phone from their carry-on luggage when going through a TSA checkpoint.

New Griz Head Coach Bobby Hauck sits down with Shaun Rainey for a special edition of the Grizzly Sports Report to talk about his journey into the coaching ranks and being back at Montana for a second go around.

Before you spend your money on any toys this season, ABC FOX Montana combed through all the hot toy lists we could find and purchased seven toys and put them to the test.

MISSOULA- A man is charged with aggravated assault and a woman was severely injured after a date on Dec. 8. According to the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office, the woman, “Jane Doe,” met Andrew Hoskins, 41, through the dating site Plenty of Fish. On Dec. 8, she went over to Hoskins’ home. Jane Doe reports that they chatted for a while before Hoskins “snapped” and dragged Doe into his bedroom by her hair. She reports that he beat her, slamming her he...