Woman reports assault by man she met on Plenty of Fish

MISSOULA- A man is charged with aggravated assault and a woman was severely injured after a date on Dec. 8.

According to the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office, the woman, “Jane Doe,” met Andrew Hoskins, 41, through the dating site Plenty of Fish. On Dec. 8, she went over to Hoskins’ home. Jane Doe reports that they chatted for a while before Hoskins “snapped” and dragged Doe into his bedroom by her hair. She reports that he beat her, slamming her head into the floor, hit her and threatened to kill her and her child.

Doe reports that she broke free of Hoskins, ran out of the house and fled to Highway 93, where she flagged down a car and asked for help. She later received treatment at St. Patrick Hospital for her injuries.

Deputies arrested Hoskins early on Dec. 9. On Dec. 10, Hoskins was charged with aggravated assault. He’s currently booked in Missoula County Detention Center on $75,000 bail.