2017’s HOT toys: We buy them and try them - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

2017’s HOT toys: We buy them and try them

Posted: Updated:
By ABC FOX MT News Staff
MISSOULA -

The Fingerling is expected to be the hottest toy of the season, but will kids actually like it? Before you spend your money on any toys this season, ABC FOX Montana is here to help.

We combed through all the hot toy lists we could find and purchased seven toys targeted to school-aged kids. We were looking for toys under $50, but splurged on one. (Note: some prices have changed since we made our purchases.) Then we brought a group of kids into the station to give the toys a test run. We let the kids play with the toys then rate them on ease of use and fun factor with ten being the best  Here’s what they thought

Oonies Starter Pack -- $14.90

Using an inflator, kids can blow up sticky balls without having to tie off a balloon. They can then stick them together and decorate them. Our kids had trouble figuring this out, but caught on after a few minutes.

Ease of Use: 3.7

Fun Factor:  4.3

Little Live Pet – A splurge at $53.91

This is a stuffed dog that reacts to you petting and feeding it. Its eyes open and close. It makes several different sounds and when you put it to sleep you can even see it “breathing.” Our testers said they thought it was cute and a great gift for someone who didn’t have a pet, but they gave it low “fun factor” scores.

Ease of Use: 8.8

Fun Factor: 2.5

Fingerling - $17.90

Most of the toy lists have the Fingerling as the hottest toy of the season. It makes 40 different sounds and reacts to sound and touch. It is sold out many places and even in November we had to order it right from a Chinese website. It took it weeks to get here.

But, our kids were not impressed. They passed it down the table quickly and gave it the lowest ratings on fun factor.

Ease of Use: 8

Fun Factor: 2

Super Soccer - $10.99

If soccer balls aren’t allowed in the house, the Super Soccer hover ball might give you a loophole. It has a fan that lets the disk levitate on hard surfaces basically making your whole house into an air hockey table. Our testers learned it only works on hard surfaces and moms pointed out its pretty loud, but this toy got the best overall ratings from our toy testers and was the one they all wanted to take home.

Ease of Use: 8.5

Fun Factor: 8.6

L.O.L. Surprise! - $9.88

Another toy topping all the “hot” lists this year is the L.O.L Surprise! Big Surprise. It’s selling for more than $200 at Walmart right now. That was too much for us, so we opted for a smaller version to test. Both versions build on the excitement of unwrapping toys and allow kids to reveal a doll with lots of accessories by uncovering several layers. The larger toys have more layers and take longer to unwrap. Our kids gave it mediocre reviews.

Ease of Use: 5.8

Fun Factor: 2.6

STAR WARS BLADEBUILDERS - $31.19

Light sabers are always hot toys, and with the new STAR WARS movie coming out this year, it’s not surprising to find BLADEBUILDERS on many hot toy lists. It allows you to change the light saber out with a different handle for jedis or siths. Our boys liked this one and moms noticed it was pretty sturdy as light sabers go.

Ease of Use: 5.6

Fun Factor: 6

SELFIE MIC Music set - $10.10

This selfie stick comes with a microphone and an earpiece. Download a free app and your phone becomes a karaoke booth. The app was a little difficult to navigate and charges you for certain songs, but our testers had no trouble finding free songs that kept them signing. Recordings can be posted online and shared with friends. This was our girls’ favorite toy.

Ease of Use: 6.5

Fun Factor: 6.6

Top Picks:

Overall, our testers’ favorite toy was the Super Soccer hover ball. Girls liked the SELFIE MIC and boys liked the STAR WARS BLADEBUILDER. 

  • StatewideMore>>

  • Crime victim advocate announces support for Hauck

    Crime victim advocate announces support for Hauck

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 1:11 PM EST2017-12-13 18:11:11 GMT

    MISSOULA- The re-hiring of Bobby Hauck as the head coach of the Montana Grizzlies is continuing to cause controversy. Earlier this month, UM grad student and football fan Lisa Davey created a Change.org petition against Hauck’s hiring, saying he didn’t hold Griz players accountable during his first tenure and contributed to an atmosphere of sexual assault. Davey’s petition said, “Women are more important than winning.” More than 30 UM faculty members al...

    MISSOULA- The re-hiring of Bobby Hauck as the head coach of the Montana Grizzlies is continuing to cause controversy. Earlier this month, UM grad student and football fan Lisa Davey created a Change.org petition against Hauck’s hiring, saying he didn’t hold Griz players accountable during his first tenure and contributed to an atmosphere of sexual assault. Davey’s petition said, “Women are more important than winning.” More than 30 UM faculty members al...

  • 2017’s HOT toys: We buy them and try them

    2017’s HOT toys: We buy them and try them

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 12:43 PM EST2017-12-13 17:43:53 GMT

    Before you spend your money on any toys this season, ABC FOX Montana combed through all the hot toy lists we could find and purchased seven toys and put them to the test.

    Before you spend your money on any toys this season, ABC FOX Montana combed through all the hot toy lists we could find and purchased seven toys and put them to the test.

  • Officials invite public input on grizzly management after ESA delisting

    Officials invite public input on grizzly management after ESA delisting

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 11:39 AM EST2017-12-13 16:39:57 GMT

    In wildlife news, managers from local, state and federal agencies are meeting in Missoula this week to talk about Grizzly bear management. The Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee has been discussing the future of the Grizzly bear, after a decision earlier this year to lift endangered species act protections for bears in the greater Yellowstone area. Two weeks ago, a sub-committee met in Missoula to discuss protection and recovery plans. Committee members told ABC FOX Montana, they...

    In wildlife news, managers from local, state and federal agencies are meeting in Missoula this week to talk about Grizzly bear management. The Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee has been discussing the future of the Grizzly bear, after a decision earlier this year to lift endangered species act protections for bears in the greater Yellowstone area. Two weeks ago, a sub-committee met in Missoula to discuss protection and recovery plans. Committee members told ABC FOX Montana, they...

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • New TSA security procedures underway in all Montana airports

    New TSA security procedures underway in all Montana airports

    Tuesday, December 12 2017 6:44 PM EST2017-12-12 23:44:42 GMT

    As of this week, most people flying out of a Montana airport will be required to remove electronic items larger than a phone from their carry-on luggage when going through a TSA checkpoint.

    As of this week, most people flying out of a Montana airport will be required to remove electronic items larger than a phone from their carry-on luggage when going through a TSA checkpoint.

  • Special Edition Grizzly Sports Report: Bobby's Back

    Special Edition Grizzly Sports Report: Bobby's Back

    Monday, December 11 2017 11:04 PM EST2017-12-12 04:04:27 GMT
    New Griz Head Coach Bobby Hauck sits down with Shaun Rainey for a special edition of the Grizzly Sports Report to talk about his journey into the coaching ranks and being back at Montana for a second go around. 
    New Griz Head Coach Bobby Hauck sits down with Shaun Rainey for a special edition of the Grizzly Sports Report to talk about his journey into the coaching ranks and being back at Montana for a second go around. 

  • 2017’s HOT toys: We buy them and try them

    2017’s HOT toys: We buy them and try them

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 12:43 PM EST2017-12-13 17:43:53 GMT

    Before you spend your money on any toys this season, ABC FOX Montana combed through all the hot toy lists we could find and purchased seven toys and put them to the test.

    Before you spend your money on any toys this season, ABC FOX Montana combed through all the hot toy lists we could find and purchased seven toys and put them to the test.

  • Woman reports assault by man she met on Plenty of Fish

    Woman reports assault by man she met on Plenty of Fish

    Tuesday, December 12 2017 3:32 PM EST2017-12-12 20:32:51 GMT
    MISSOULA- A man is charged with aggravated assault and a woman was severely injured after a date on Dec. 8. According to the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office, the woman, “Jane Doe,” met Andrew Hoskins, 41, through the dating site Plenty of Fish. On Dec. 8, she went over to Hoskins’ home. Jane Doe reports that they chatted for a while before Hoskins “snapped” and dragged Doe into his bedroom by her hair. She reports that he beat her, slamming her he...
    MISSOULA- A man is charged with aggravated assault and a woman was severely injured after a date on Dec. 8. According to the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office, the woman, “Jane Doe,” met Andrew Hoskins, 41, through the dating site Plenty of Fish. On Dec. 8, she went over to Hoskins’ home. Jane Doe reports that they chatted for a while before Hoskins “snapped” and dragged Doe into his bedroom by her hair. She reports that he beat her, slamming her he...

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your

    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

  • Petition in support of new UM football coach Bobby Hauck gains hundreds of signatures

    Petition in support of new UM football coach Bobby Hauck gains hundreds of signatures

    Monday, December 11 2017 11:57 PM EST2017-12-12 04:57:05 GMT

    A new petition is gaining traction in support of newly-hired University of Montana football coach Bobby Hauck.

    A new petition is gaining traction in support of newly-hired University of Montana football coach Bobby Hauck.

  • A new study shows Missoulians have highest life expectancy in the state

    A new study shows Missoulians have highest life expectancy in the state

    Monday, December 11 2017 2:48 PM EST2017-12-11 19:48:32 GMT

    A new study comparing each states city with the highest life expectancy says Missoula residents have the highest life expectancy in the state.  According to the list, Missoulians have a life expectancy of nearly 80 years. 

    A new study comparing each states city with the highest life expectancy says Missoula residents have the highest life expectancy in the state.  According to the list, Missoulians have a life expectancy of nearly 80 years. 

  • Fire destroys Butte building

    Fire destroys Butte building

    Tuesday, December 12 2017 4:08 PM EST2017-12-12 21:08:31 GMT

    The Butte Fire Department is responding to a structure fire at a business on Front Street. 

    The Butte Fire Department is responding to a structure fire at a business on Front Street. 

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.