2017’s HOT toys: We buy them and try them

The Fingerling is expected to be the hottest toy of the season, but will kids actually like it? Before you spend your money on any toys this season, ABC FOX Montana is here to help.

We combed through all the hot toy lists we could find and purchased seven toys targeted to school-aged kids. We were looking for toys under $50, but splurged on one. (Note: some prices have changed since we made our purchases.) Then we brought a group of kids into the station to give the toys a test run. We let the kids play with the toys then rate them on ease of use and fun factor with ten being the best Here’s what they thought

Oonies Starter Pack -- $14.90

Using an inflator, kids can blow up sticky balls without having to tie off a balloon. They can then stick them together and decorate them. Our kids had trouble figuring this out, but caught on after a few minutes.

Ease of Use: 3.7

Fun Factor: 4.3

Little Live Pet – A splurge at $53.91

This is a stuffed dog that reacts to you petting and feeding it. Its eyes open and close. It makes several different sounds and when you put it to sleep you can even see it “breathing.” Our testers said they thought it was cute and a great gift for someone who didn’t have a pet, but they gave it low “fun factor” scores.

Ease of Use: 8.8

Fun Factor: 2.5

Fingerling - $17.90

Most of the toy lists have the Fingerling as the hottest toy of the season. It makes 40 different sounds and reacts to sound and touch. It is sold out many places and even in November we had to order it right from a Chinese website. It took it weeks to get here.

But, our kids were not impressed. They passed it down the table quickly and gave it the lowest ratings on fun factor.

Ease of Use: 8

Fun Factor: 2

Super Soccer - $10.99

If soccer balls aren’t allowed in the house, the Super Soccer hover ball might give you a loophole. It has a fan that lets the disk levitate on hard surfaces basically making your whole house into an air hockey table. Our testers learned it only works on hard surfaces and moms pointed out its pretty loud, but this toy got the best overall ratings from our toy testers and was the one they all wanted to take home.

Ease of Use: 8.5

Fun Factor: 8.6

L.O.L. Surprise! - $9.88

Another toy topping all the “hot” lists this year is the L.O.L Surprise! Big Surprise. It’s selling for more than $200 at Walmart right now. That was too much for us, so we opted for a smaller version to test. Both versions build on the excitement of unwrapping toys and allow kids to reveal a doll with lots of accessories by uncovering several layers. The larger toys have more layers and take longer to unwrap. Our kids gave it mediocre reviews.

Ease of Use: 5.8

Fun Factor: 2.6

STAR WARS BLADEBUILDERS - $31.19

Light sabers are always hot toys, and with the new STAR WARS movie coming out this year, it’s not surprising to find BLADEBUILDERS on many hot toy lists. It allows you to change the light saber out with a different handle for jedis or siths. Our boys liked this one and moms noticed it was pretty sturdy as light sabers go.

Ease of Use: 5.6

Fun Factor: 6

SELFIE MIC Music set - $10.10

This selfie stick comes with a microphone and an earpiece. Download a free app and your phone becomes a karaoke booth. The app was a little difficult to navigate and charges you for certain songs, but our testers had no trouble finding free songs that kept them signing. Recordings can be posted online and shared with friends. This was our girls’ favorite toy.

Ease of Use: 6.5

Fun Factor: 6.6

Top Picks:

Overall, our testers’ favorite toy was the Super Soccer hover ball. Girls liked the SELFIE MIC and boys liked the STAR WARS BLADEBUILDER.