Fire destroys Butte building

The Butte Fire Department is working to put out hot spots and determine the cause of a structure fire on Front Street.

The area around Ray's Heating & Sheet Metal is shut down at this time as crews continue their mop-up efforts. Traffic in the area is being diverted.

We're told no one was in the building when fire crews arrived just after 11:00 a.m. Tuesday. About 30 firefighters and four engines responded.

Details are still coming in, and we'll update this story as they are made available.