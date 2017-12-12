New owners taking over Kalispell City Airport - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

New owners taking over Kalispell City Airport

MISSOULA -

Kalispell city council voted to lease the municipal airport property to an independent group. This lease will terminate the cities financial obligations and liabilities to the property and a new group of owners will assume responsibility.

City officials said after years of endless discussion on what to to do with its lease its a win, win for everyone. 

Prior to this new agreement the city of Kalispell was responsible for the airports maintenance and the airport has a long list of much needed upgrades. Runway re-pavement, taxi-way rehabilitation and airport aprons were just a few...

Just these things alone total up to one million dollars. these renovations were deferred due to plans to construct a new airport which is now glacier park international airport.

As for the old one a solution was never found until now. I spoke to city manager Doug Russell who says the new agreement is just the solution that was needed. He said “from the perspective of the municipality and what we were trying to achieve in terms of finding that direction long term i think this lease agreement is a way that does it that one meets the primary interest the city was looking at in terms of that physical liability, but also meets the interest of the users who had already invested in the airport with the development of hangars in the different components they’ve built.”

The users who are taking on the lease will assume ownership of all airport hangar leases. They have been given 120 days to finalize documents and present the city with the plans if they fail to do this the airport will remain under the city of Kalispell...

