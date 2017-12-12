New owners taking over Kalispell City Airport

Yellowstone National park officials confirmed on Monday that multiple bighorn rams have caught a viral disease that causes unsightly mouth sores.
BUTTE, Mont. (AP) - Car owners in Montana will pay a little more when it comes time to renew vehicle registrations next year. The Montana Standard reports that starting Jan. 1, a new statewide administrative fee of 3 percent will be applied to all portions of registration costs except on the county option fee. State lawmakers increased registration fees during the last legislative session in hopes of raising about $25 million over the next two years to fund t...
Steve Reevis was an actor and a member of the Blackfeet Nation in Browning Montana. According to the Pikanni Press & Newsfeed in Browning Reevis passed away December 7, 2017.
The Neptune Aviation Services just sent out two of these BAE 146 aircraft to help fight the fires in California.
