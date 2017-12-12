Need to Know: Shipping over the Holidays, dates to ship by - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Need to Know: Shipping over the Holidays, dates to ship by

Posted: Updated:
BOZEMAN -

Did you know that UPS is expected to ship more than 750 million packages over the holidays?

If you are shipping a package, here is what you need to know and how you can save time at the post office.

If shipping with the United States Postal Service, USPS says you need to have the package shipped by the 19th for it to make it to its destination on Christmas that is for First Class Mail Service. For Priority Mail, December 20th is the deadline and Priority Mail Express it’s December 22nd. Ground retail you need to have it shipped by this Thursday.  

As for what you need to know when it comes to shipping and comparing USPS, UPS and Fed Ex.

For pricing, USPS is your best overall value. For ground rate and transit time comparisons, a 5lb 6x8x10 parcel, you’re looking at just over 10 dollars if shipping from New York to LA, so cross country.

Fed Ex is 11.66 and UPS is 12.28. Also, you will get USPS in 3 days compared to four for the other two. 

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Sore mouth suspected in bighorn sheep

    Sore mouth suspected in bighorn sheep

    Monday, December 11 2017 11:51 PM EST2017-12-12 04:51:24 GMT

    Yellowstone National park officials confirmed on Monday that multiple bighorn rams have caught a viral disease that causes unsightly mouth sores.

    Yellowstone National park officials confirmed on Monday that multiple bighorn rams have caught a viral disease that causes unsightly mouth sores.

  • Higher car registration fees kick in next month in Montana

    Higher car registration fees kick in next month in Montana

    Monday, December 11 2017 6:23 PM EST2017-12-11 23:23:55 GMT

    BUTTE, Mont. (AP) - Car owners in Montana will pay a little more when it comes time to renew vehicle registrations next year.    The Montana Standard reports that starting Jan. 1, a new statewide administrative fee of 3 percent will be applied to all portions of registration costs except on the county option fee.    State lawmakers increased registration fees during the last legislative session in hopes of raising about $25 million over the next two years to fund t...

    BUTTE, Mont. (AP) - Car owners in Montana will pay a little more when it comes time to renew vehicle registrations next year.    The Montana Standard reports that starting Jan. 1, a new statewide administrative fee of 3 percent will be applied to all portions of registration costs except on the county option fee.    State lawmakers increased registration fees during the last legislative session in hopes of raising about $25 million over the next two years to fund t...

  • Special Edition Grizzly Sports Report: Bobby's Back

    Special Edition Grizzly Sports Report: Bobby's Back

    Monday, December 11 2017 11:04 PM EST2017-12-12 04:04:27 GMT
    New Griz Head Coach Bobby Hauck sits down with Shaun Rainey for a special edition of the Grizzly Sports Report to talk about his journey into the coaching ranks and being back at Montana for a second go around. 
    New Griz Head Coach Bobby Hauck sits down with Shaun Rainey for a special edition of the Grizzly Sports Report to talk about his journey into the coaching ranks and being back at Montana for a second go around. 

  • Actor Steve Reevis dies

    Actor Steve Reevis dies

    Thursday, December 7 2017 7:10 PM EST2017-12-08 00:10:39 GMT

    Steve Reevis was an actor and a member of the Blackfeet Nation in Browning Montana. According to the Pikanni Press & Newsfeed in Browning Reevis passed away December 7, 2017.

    Steve Reevis was an actor and a member of the Blackfeet Nation in Browning Montana. According to the Pikanni Press & Newsfeed in Browning Reevis passed away December 7, 2017.

  • Neptune Aviation Services sends two aircraft to California

    Neptune Aviation Services sends two aircraft to California

    Thursday, December 7 2017 7:23 PM EST2017-12-08 00:23:46 GMT

    The Neptune Aviation Services just sent out two of these BAE 146 aircraft to help fight the fires in California.

    The Neptune Aviation Services just sent out two of these BAE 146 aircraft to help fight the fires in California.

  • 'Big as my head': Hawaii woman seeks record for huge avocado

    'Big as my head': Hawaii woman seeks record for huge avocado

    Tuesday, December 12 2017 7:44 AM EST2017-12-12 12:44:22 GMT
    A Big Island woman is waiting to hear back from Guinness World Records to find out if the 5-pound avocado she snagged is the world's largest.
    A Big Island woman is waiting to hear back from Guinness World Records to find out if the 5-pound avocado she snagged is the world's largest.

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your

    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

  • GRE Alpha Exhibits New Products at Hong Kong Lighting Fair

    GRE Alpha Exhibits New Products at Hong Kong Lighting Fair

    Premier lighting industry experts from around the world, including representatives from GRE Alpha's three regional service centers, gathered for the 19th...
    Premier lighting industry experts from around the world, including representatives from GRE Alpha's three regional service centers, gathered for the 19th Hong Kong...
Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.