Need to Know: Shipping over the Holidays, dates to ship by

Did you know that UPS is expected to ship more than 750 million packages over the holidays?

If you are shipping a package, here is what you need to know and how you can save time at the post office.

If shipping with the United States Postal Service, USPS says you need to have the package shipped by the 19th for it to make it to its destination on Christmas that is for First Class Mail Service. For Priority Mail, December 20th is the deadline and Priority Mail Express it’s December 22nd. Ground retail you need to have it shipped by this Thursday.

As for what you need to know when it comes to shipping and comparing USPS, UPS and Fed Ex.

For pricing, USPS is your best overall value. For ground rate and transit time comparisons, a 5lb 6x8x10 parcel, you’re looking at just over 10 dollars if shipping from New York to LA, so cross country.

Fed Ex is 11.66 and UPS is 12.28. Also, you will get USPS in 3 days compared to four for the other two.