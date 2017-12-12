Missoula bar packed to raise money for detective's kidney transplant

People are gathering at the Thomas Meagher Bar to support Missoula County Detective Lieutenant Robert Kennedy, who is need of a kidney transplant.

Robert Kennedy has been suffering from a kidney disease since he was a teenager.

His wife, Sarah Kennedy, last told ABC FOX Montana that they found out in April that his kidney function decreased from 75% to 20%.

However, tonight the bar was packed with people who came to support Detective Kennedy.

The fundraiser was put on together by a family friend with the Missoula County Sheriff's Office.

Sarah said their friends wanted to help with their medical expenses.

She added they're paying thousands of dollars between medical fees and travel.

Inside the event, folks can find raffles, custom t-shirts, drinks and food that all go toward helping the Kennedy's out during these tough times.

"I am overwhelmed by how many people showed up. I walked in and it was just a shock to see how many people were here at the Thomas Meagher Bar. I have to thank the bar for putting this on, it's just unreal,” said Sarah.

Sarah said health insurance does cover some of the kidney transplant, but tonight's event will take a lot of the burden off of their family.

She also said Robert will head to Seattle for a kidney transplant, which could be a two-month process.