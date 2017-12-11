Petition in support of new UM football coach Bobby Hauck gains hundreds of signatures

A new petition is gaining traction in support of newly-hired University of Montana football coach Bobby Hauck.

The petition currently has more than 2,700 signatures and was started by members of eGriz.com, which is a popular forum where fans can discuss topics surrounding UM athletics.

This petition comes after multiple protests and petitions against Hauck coming back to UM.

Just last week, school faculty and students held a meeting concerning comments made on the blog about UM graduate student Lisa Davey.

Davey created an anti-Hauck petition and received many negative comments about her appearance from anonymous accounts on the forum.

Both petitions were sent to UM administrators, who have stood by their decision to bring Hauck back.