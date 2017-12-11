Sore mouth suspected in bighorn sheep

Yellowstone National park officials confirmed on Monday that multiple bighorn rams have caught a viral disease that causes unsightly mouth sores.

The park's videographer took a picture last month of a ram infected by the disease.

Officials say that the rams have sore mouth disease, which is a condition widespread among wild bighorn sheep in the Rocky Mountains.

Officials say that animals usually recover, but death can occur in severe outbreaks.

The disease can be transmitted to people, if a person directly touches an infected sheep.

Yellowstone biologists are monitoring the infected animals.