Special Edition Grizzly Sports Report: Bobby's Back

University of Providence signals commitment to building national powerhouse wrestling programs with state of the art wrestling facility on campus.
The Lady Griz won their third straight game on Thursday as they beat Stephen F. Austin 60-52 in Dahlberg Arena.
The University of Providence women's soccer team held a press conference and signing day for 11 year old Keira Richards. Richards is battling Cystic Fibrosis and will now be a part of the team moving forward.
Kalispell city council voted to lease the municipal airport property to an independent group. This lease will terminate the cities financial obligations and liabilities to the property and a new group of owners will assume responsibility.
People are gathering at the Thomas Meagher bar to support Missoula County Detective Lieutenant...
A new petition is gaining traction in support of newly-hired University of Montana football coach Bobby Hauck.
Yellowstone National park officials confirmed on Monday that multiple bighorn rams have caught a viral disease that causes unsightly mouth sores.
EWU had four players in double-figures for the first time this season. Senior Delaney Hodgins led the way with 18, followed closely by Uriah Howard and Violet Kapri Morrow who had 17 apiece.
Mata'afa, already named to the All-America First Team by SI.com and the Walter Camp Foundation, is the first Cougar defensive player to earn All-America honors since Deone Bucannon in 2013.
Tavares Martin, Jr., Washington State's leading wide receiver, was recently dismissed from the team for reasons still not quite clear.
Gonzaga Athletics SPOKANE, Wash. – The Gonzaga Bulldogs erased an eight-point fourth quarter UNLV lead and led by two late, but fell to UNLV on Saturday afternoon inside the McCarthey Athletic Center, 52-50. The Zags had a out-of-bounds call on the court reversed and had possession up 50-48 with 1:17 remaining, but a turnover at the offensive end led to an eventual layup for UNLV with a foul, and an offensive rebound on the free throw that led to a put-back for the 52-50 lead....
The Pirates couldn't hold off Carroll College in the Holiday Classic finale, losing 78-56.
Grace Douglas scored 24 of her 26 points in the second half to lead the Whitworth Pirates to a 65-50 win over the Colorado College Tigers.
Yellowstone National park officials confirmed on Monday that multiple bighorn rams have caught a viral disease that causes unsightly mouth sores.
BUTTE, Mont. (AP) - Car owners in Montana will pay a little more when it comes time to renew vehicle registrations next year. The Montana Standard reports that starting Jan. 1, a new statewide administrative fee of 3 percent will be applied to all portions of registration costs except on the county option fee. State lawmakers increased registration fees during the last legislative session in hopes of raising about $25 million over the next two years to fund t...
Steve Reevis was an actor and a member of the Blackfeet Nation in Browning Montana. According to the Pikanni Press & Newsfeed in Browning Reevis passed away December 7, 2017.
The Neptune Aviation Services just sent out two of these BAE 146 aircraft to help fight the fires in California.
