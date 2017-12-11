College Sports College More>>

Special Edition Grizzly Sports Report: Bobby's Back New Griz Head Coach Bobby Hauck sits down with Shaun Rainey for a special edition of the Grizzly Sports Report to talk about his journey into the coaching ranks and being back at Montana for a second go around.

Gonzaga's Larsen stands tall through tragedy, adversity Gonzaga's Jacob Larsen has battled through adversity and dealt with unthinkable tragedy to get to where he is today. Now, as a redshirt freshman, the Zags' Danish big man is seizing his opportunities as he continues to grow in life and basketball.

No. 12 Gonzaga bounces back to beat rival Huskies 97-70 Gonzaga Athletics SEATTLE--Sunday night, the Gonzaga men's basketball team defeated Washington Huskies 97-70 to improve to 8-2 on the season. Senior forward Johnathan Williams scored 23 points while grabbing 12 rebounds. As a team the Zags shot above 50 percent from the field as they never trailed in the contest. Up next for Gonzaga is a home contest against North Dakota on Saturday December 16.

Idaho loses on the road at CSU Bakersfield 66-55 Idaho Athletics BAKERSFIELD, Calif. – Turnovers were the story on Saturday night, with Idaho falling at CSU Bakersfield, 66-55. THE GAME Idaho jumped to a quick lead in the opening minutes, taking a 14-8 lead midway through the frame. The Vandals would go cold for a long stretch from there, with Bakersfield going on a 15-0 run over the next nine minutes. Victor Sanders ended the cold stretch with a 3-ball with two minutes to play in the half, but Idaho...