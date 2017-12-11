Daycare offers free childcare to Missoula parents - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Daycare offers free childcare to Missoula parents

MISSOULA -

For Missoula parents who need a break, Healthy Start Missoula provides free childcare every night of the week.

Healthy Start Missoula teamed up with the Parenting Place in Missoula to offer assistance to working parents to help keep parents and the community healthy while also not having to worry about the cost of child care. 

Ivy Anderson, social worker at the Parenting Place said that it is important for parents to get a break from their kids.

Anderson said that parents who are less stressed make for better parents.

"You know if you want to take a break to go shopping or go work out or even just watch TV and have some down time without kids. Like I said it just helps families just feel happier," said Anderson.

Anderson said that this service is offered Monday through Friday from 4 to 7 pm.

She said that any family can use this service as long as they reserve it in advance.   

Parents outside of the Lil Griz Cubhouse, a local daycare center, said that they are concerned about the financial burden of childcare.

"It is expensive and that has been one of our concerns. But to us it is worth it and we make it happen. But that is definitely one of our concerns is child costs," said a parent.

"It is super expensive. And we love our childcare. But I feel like it could definitely be better funded by the government or there could be better tax breaks for it," said another parent.

Anderson said that there is a local need for quality and inexpensive childcare.

She said that this is why it is important we provide a service locally where parents do not have to stress about the cost.

"Those cuts being made really haven't affected us. We have been able to provide this service and we have been able to provide it well. I think with the cuts it might flood us a little bit with more need. But i still think we will be able to handle that," said Anderson.

But, there are some concerns for future child care funding.

The 2017 Missoula County Community Health Assessment stated that it worries about the lack of available and affordable high-quality infant care locally.

