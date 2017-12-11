Is Elf on the Shelf adding more stress?

By Melissa Scavelli, KULR

BILLINGS- The holiday season sometimes brings out the worst behavior in children.

So what do you do to help?

Well, some parents turn to using the popular Elf on the Shelf. Is your elf more of a hassle than it's worth, though?

If you're a parent, you most likely know of Elf on the Shelf. You adopt the elf, it comes into your home, watches your child's behavior and then reports it all back to Santa.

But does this toy cause some unnecessary stress during the holiday season?

You've probably seen pictures of the elves on social media in creative poses after coming back from their time at the North Pole. Parents spend hours trying to come up with the most creative stories for their elves to keep their children interested and happy but this can cause added stress to a parent's nightly holiday routine.

The original purpose of the elf was to act as an extra conscience for children, but when the elf leaves so does their good behavior.

Child psychiatrist Erin Amato said while the elf may be a helpful short-term tool during the month of December, it's unlikely that it's going to have a long-term effect on children.

Kandis Albertson said her daughter loves the elf but she does notice a slight change in her daughter's behavior after the elf leaves. She uses the elf all year as a tool to reinforce her behavior.

Kandis also said she does feel the pressure to have creative ideas for the elf. She said that because she's had the elves for some many years now it is difficult to figure out different things for them to do.

Dr. Amato urges people to think of Elf on the Shelf as more of just part of the fun and anticipation and whimsy of Christmas, rather than using it as a behavioral tool.