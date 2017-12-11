Great Falls man accused of strangling wife as she breastfed

GREAT FALLS - GFPD responded to a report of a domestic assault on Dec. 8 at a trailer park in Great Falls. When police arrived, they made contact with the victim who told them she was in bed breastfeeding her child when her husband, John Kovach, got on top of her and strangled her. The police report states the victim described how Kovach placed both hands around her neck and squeezed for almost two minutes. She complained of neck and shoulder pain and said her throat hurt when she swallowed or talked.

A five-year-old boy told officers he didn't see Kovach strangle the victim, but heard the victim screaming and say "stop choking me!" When officers contacted Kovach, he denied anything happened beyond a verbal argument.

Charging documents state Kovach has two prior charges for violations of a valid court order. He is now being charged with Strangulation of a Partner or Family Member. The State has requested his bond be set in the amount of $10,000.