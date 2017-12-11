Higher car registration fees kick in next month in Montana

Kalispell city council voted to lease the municipal airport property to an independent group. This lease will terminate the cities financial obligations and liabilities to the property and a new group of owners will assume responsibility.

New Griz Head Coach Bobby Hauck sits down with Shaun Rainey for a special edition of the Grizzly Sports Report to talk about his journey into the coaching ranks and being back at Montana for a second go around.