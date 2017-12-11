A new study seeks to lower dogs' stress levels in shelters

The Human Society of Western Montana is partnering with a Carroll College professor for a research project to see whether dogs who are co-housed in the kennels have lower stress levels than dogs who are housed alone in their kennel.

Staff and volunteers will collect urine to test the cortisol levels of the dogs.

Dogs who are less stressed are adopted faster because they are typically more social and calm when meeting potential adopters.

Humane Society staff said that this study will help staff make decisions about how to house dogs and keep their stress down.

"So it is really cool to see science kind of paving the way and helping support decisions we make at shelters. So I think it is a really remarkable study to find out what is going to help get these dogs home faster," said Mariah Scheskie, Director of Programs.

Once the study is complete, the shelter hopes it will lead to shelter dogs finding homes.

All of the dogs participating in the study will be available for adoption when the research period ends.