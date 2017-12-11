A new study seeks to lower dogs' stress levels in shelters

CHICAGO (AP) - A federal appeals court has overturned a ruling that could have freed a Wisconsin inmate featured in the "Making a Murderer" series from prison. The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Friday that police properly obtained Brendan Dassey's confession and he should remain behind bars. The judges were sharply divided, voting 4 to 3 that Dassey's confession wasn't coerced. Dassey was sentenced to life in prison in 2007 after he told d...
A new study comparing each states city with the highest life expectancy says Missoula residents have the highest life expectancy in the state. According to the list, Missoulians have a life expectancy of nearly 80 years.
The special tracked wheelchair was taken from his white cargo trailer overnight this week.
There is a large police presence in the area of 38th and 10th Avenue North. The area is blocked off, but police say it is safe. We have a reporter on scene and will update you as the information comes in.
BUTTE, Mont. (AP) - Car owners in Montana will pay a little more when it comes time to renew vehicle registrations next year. The Montana Standard reports that starting Jan. 1, a new statewide administrative fee of 3 percent will be applied to all portions of registration costs except on the county option fee. State lawmakers increased registration fees during the last legislative session in hopes of raising about $25 million over the next two years to fund t...
Local candy shop, The Sweet Barn raises money every year for the Montana Hope Project.
