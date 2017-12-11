A new study seeks to lower dogs' stress levels in shelters - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

A new study seeks to lower dogs' stress levels in shelters

Posted: Updated:
MISSOULA -

The Human Society of Western Montana is partnering with a Carroll College professor for a research project to see whether dogs who are co-housed in the kennels have lower stress levels than dogs who are housed alone in their kennel. 

Staff and volunteers will collect urine to test the cortisol levels of the dogs.

Dogs who are less stressed are adopted faster because they are typically more social and calm when meeting potential adopters.

Humane Society staff said that this study will help staff make decisions about how to house dogs and keep their stress down.

"So it is really cool to see science kind of paving the way and helping support decisions we make at shelters. So I think it is a really remarkable study to find out what is going to help get these dogs home faster," said Mariah Scheskie, Director of Programs.

Once the study is complete, the shelter hopes it will lead to shelter dogs finding homes.     

All of the dogs participating in the study will be available for adoption when the research period ends.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Court: 'Making a Murderer' defendant's confession stands

    Court: 'Making a Murderer' defendant's confession stands

    Friday, December 8 2017 4:09 PM EST2017-12-08 21:09:32 GMT

    CHICAGO (AP) - A federal appeals court has overturned a ruling that could have freed a Wisconsin inmate featured in the "Making a Murderer" series from prison.    The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Friday that police properly obtained Brendan Dassey's confession and he should remain behind bars. The judges were sharply divided, voting 4 to 3 that Dassey's confession wasn't coerced.    Dassey was sentenced to life in prison in 2007 after he told d...

    CHICAGO (AP) - A federal appeals court has overturned a ruling that could have freed a Wisconsin inmate featured in the "Making a Murderer" series from prison.    The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Friday that police properly obtained Brendan Dassey's confession and he should remain behind bars. The judges were sharply divided, voting 4 to 3 that Dassey's confession wasn't coerced.    Dassey was sentenced to life in prison in 2007 after he told d...

  • Video of boy bullied goes viral - Celebrities and athletes rush to support him

    Monday, December 11 2017 2:12 PM EST2017-12-11 19:12:20 GMT
    KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - A Tennessee woman's video of her son recounting being bullied at middle school has prompted a wave of support from athletes and entertainers.    Kimberly Jones said in a Facebook post Friday she had just picked up her son, Keaton, from school because he was too afraid to go to lunch. In the video, Keaton said other students call him ugly, make fun of his nose and tell him he has no friends. The video had 17 million views as of Sunday.    On Twi...
    KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - A Tennessee woman's video of her son recounting being bullied at middle school has prompted a wave of support from athletes and entertainers.    Kimberly Jones said in a Facebook post Friday she had just picked up her son, Keaton, from school because he was too afraid to go to lunch. In the video, Keaton said other students call him ugly, make fun of his nose and tell him he has no friends. The video had 17 million views as of Sunday.    On Twi...

  • A new study shows Missoulians have highest life expectancy in the state

    A new study shows Missoulians have highest life expectancy in the state

    Monday, December 11 2017 2:48 PM EST2017-12-11 19:48:32 GMT

    A new study comparing each states city with the highest life expectancy says Missoula residents have the highest life expectancy in the state.  According to the list, Missoulians have a life expectancy of nearly 80 years. 

    A new study comparing each states city with the highest life expectancy says Missoula residents have the highest life expectancy in the state.  According to the list, Missoulians have a life expectancy of nearly 80 years. 

  • Update: Law enforcement track down stolen wheelchair

    Update: Law enforcement track down stolen wheelchair

    Monday, December 11 2017 8:58 AM EST2017-12-11 13:58:20 GMT

    The special tracked wheelchair was taken from his white cargo trailer overnight this week.

    The special tracked wheelchair was taken from his white cargo trailer overnight this week.

  • Officers fatally shoot man in Great Falls

    Officers fatally shoot man in Great Falls

    Monday, December 11 2017 5:15 PM EST2017-12-11 22:15:12 GMT

    There is a large police presence in the area of 38th and 10th Avenue North. The area is blocked off, but police say it is safe. We have a reporter on scene and will update you as the information comes in.

    There is a large police presence in the area of 38th and 10th Avenue North. The area is blocked off, but police say it is safe. We have a reporter on scene and will update you as the information comes in.

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your

    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

  • Higher car registration fees kick in next month in Montana

    Higher car registration fees kick in next month in Montana

    Monday, December 11 2017 6:23 PM EST2017-12-11 23:23:55 GMT

    BUTTE, Mont. (AP) - Car owners in Montana will pay a little more when it comes time to renew vehicle registrations next year.    The Montana Standard reports that starting Jan. 1, a new statewide administrative fee of 3 percent will be applied to all portions of registration costs except on the county option fee.    State lawmakers increased registration fees during the last legislative session in hopes of raising about $25 million over the next two years to fund t...

    BUTTE, Mont. (AP) - Car owners in Montana will pay a little more when it comes time to renew vehicle registrations next year.    The Montana Standard reports that starting Jan. 1, a new statewide administrative fee of 3 percent will be applied to all portions of registration costs except on the county option fee.    State lawmakers increased registration fees during the last legislative session in hopes of raising about $25 million over the next two years to fund t...

  • Lolo candy shop raises money for Montana Hope Project

    Lolo candy shop raises money for Montana Hope Project

    Monday, December 11 2017 12:38 PM EST2017-12-11 17:38:02 GMT

    Local candy shop, The Sweet Barn raises money every year for the Montana Hope Project. 

    Local candy shop, The Sweet Barn raises money every year for the Montana Hope Project. 

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.