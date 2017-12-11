Watchdog says MT Democratic Party violated campaign finance rule - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Watchdog says MT Democratic Party violated campaign finance rules

Posted: Updated:

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana's chief political watchdog says the Montana Democratic Party failed to identify the issues and candidates that benefited from the party's spending of about $375,000 on the 2016 general election.
  
Commissioner of Political Practices Jeff Mangan also found the party failed to include Supreme Court candidate Dirk Sandefur on a list of candidates it was supporting.
  
Mangan says he referred the case to the Lewis and Clark County attorney for potential prosecution, but that such cases are usually settled with a civil fine.
  
Jake Eaton of Billings, a former executive director of the Montana Republican Party, filed the complaint in July. He also suggested that the party and Sandefur's campaign coordinated expenditures because both had the same deputy treasurer. The opinion found the deputy treasurer had only accounting duties with the campaigns.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
 

  • StatewideMore>>

  • Is Elf on the Shelf adding more stress?

    Is Elf on the Shelf adding more stress?

    Monday, December 11 2017 7:20 PM EST2017-12-12 00:20:39 GMT

    The holiday season sometimes brings out the worst behavior in children. So what do you do to help? Well, some parents turn to using the popular Elf on the Shelf. Is your elf more of a hassle than it's worth though? If you're a parent you most likely know of Elf on the Shelf. You adopt the elf, it comes into your home, watches your child's behavior and then reports it all back to Santa. But does this toy cause some unnecessary stress during the holiday season? You've probabl...

    The holiday season sometimes brings out the worst behavior in children. So what do you do to help? Well, some parents turn to using the popular Elf on the Shelf. Is your elf more of a hassle than it's worth though? If you're a parent you most likely know of Elf on the Shelf. You adopt the elf, it comes into your home, watches your child's behavior and then reports it all back to Santa. But does this toy cause some unnecessary stress during the holiday season? You've probabl...

  • Daycare offers free childcare to Missoula parents

    Daycare offers free childcare to Missoula parents

    Monday, December 11 2017 7:19 PM EST2017-12-12 00:19:51 GMT

    For Missoula parents who need a break, Healthy Start Missoula provides free childcare every night of the week.

    For Missoula parents who need a break, Healthy Start Missoula provides free childcare every night of the week.

  • Great Falls man accused of strangling wife as she breastfed

    Husband accused of strangling wife as she breastfed

    Monday, December 11 2017 7:09 PM EST2017-12-12 00:09:10 GMT

    Husband accused of strangling wife while she was breastfeeding.

    Husband accused of strangling wife while she was breastfeeding.

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Court: 'Making a Murderer' defendant's confession stands

    Court: 'Making a Murderer' defendant's confession stands

    Friday, December 8 2017 4:09 PM EST2017-12-08 21:09:32 GMT

    CHICAGO (AP) - A federal appeals court has overturned a ruling that could have freed a Wisconsin inmate featured in the "Making a Murderer" series from prison.    The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Friday that police properly obtained Brendan Dassey's confession and he should remain behind bars. The judges were sharply divided, voting 4 to 3 that Dassey's confession wasn't coerced.    Dassey was sentenced to life in prison in 2007 after he told d...

    CHICAGO (AP) - A federal appeals court has overturned a ruling that could have freed a Wisconsin inmate featured in the "Making a Murderer" series from prison.    The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Friday that police properly obtained Brendan Dassey's confession and he should remain behind bars. The judges were sharply divided, voting 4 to 3 that Dassey's confession wasn't coerced.    Dassey was sentenced to life in prison in 2007 after he told d...

  • Video of boy bullied goes viral - Celebrities and athletes rush to support him

    Monday, December 11 2017 2:12 PM EST2017-12-11 19:12:20 GMT
    KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - A Tennessee woman's video of her son recounting being bullied at middle school has prompted a wave of support from athletes and entertainers.    Kimberly Jones said in a Facebook post Friday she had just picked up her son, Keaton, from school because he was too afraid to go to lunch. In the video, Keaton said other students call him ugly, make fun of his nose and tell him he has no friends. The video had 17 million views as of Sunday.    On Twi...
    KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - A Tennessee woman's video of her son recounting being bullied at middle school has prompted a wave of support from athletes and entertainers.    Kimberly Jones said in a Facebook post Friday she had just picked up her son, Keaton, from school because he was too afraid to go to lunch. In the video, Keaton said other students call him ugly, make fun of his nose and tell him he has no friends. The video had 17 million views as of Sunday.    On Twi...

  • A new study shows Missoulians have highest life expectancy in the state

    A new study shows Missoulians have highest life expectancy in the state

    Monday, December 11 2017 2:48 PM EST2017-12-11 19:48:32 GMT

    A new study comparing each states city with the highest life expectancy says Missoula residents have the highest life expectancy in the state.  According to the list, Missoulians have a life expectancy of nearly 80 years. 

    A new study comparing each states city with the highest life expectancy says Missoula residents have the highest life expectancy in the state.  According to the list, Missoulians have a life expectancy of nearly 80 years. 

  • Update: Law enforcement track down stolen wheelchair

    Update: Law enforcement track down stolen wheelchair

    Monday, December 11 2017 8:58 AM EST2017-12-11 13:58:20 GMT

    The special tracked wheelchair was taken from his white cargo trailer overnight this week.

    The special tracked wheelchair was taken from his white cargo trailer overnight this week.

  • Officers fatally shoot man in Great Falls

    Officers fatally shoot man in Great Falls

    Monday, December 11 2017 5:15 PM EST2017-12-11 22:15:12 GMT

    There is a large police presence in the area of 38th and 10th Avenue North. The area is blocked off, but police say it is safe. We have a reporter on scene and will update you as the information comes in.

    There is a large police presence in the area of 38th and 10th Avenue North. The area is blocked off, but police say it is safe. We have a reporter on scene and will update you as the information comes in.

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your

    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

  • Higher car registration fees kick in next month in Montana

    Higher car registration fees kick in next month in Montana

    Monday, December 11 2017 6:23 PM EST2017-12-11 23:23:55 GMT

    BUTTE, Mont. (AP) - Car owners in Montana will pay a little more when it comes time to renew vehicle registrations next year.    The Montana Standard reports that starting Jan. 1, a new statewide administrative fee of 3 percent will be applied to all portions of registration costs except on the county option fee.    State lawmakers increased registration fees during the last legislative session in hopes of raising about $25 million over the next two years to fund t...

    BUTTE, Mont. (AP) - Car owners in Montana will pay a little more when it comes time to renew vehicle registrations next year.    The Montana Standard reports that starting Jan. 1, a new statewide administrative fee of 3 percent will be applied to all portions of registration costs except on the county option fee.    State lawmakers increased registration fees during the last legislative session in hopes of raising about $25 million over the next two years to fund t...

  • Lolo candy shop raises money for Montana Hope Project

    Lolo candy shop raises money for Montana Hope Project

    Monday, December 11 2017 12:38 PM EST2017-12-11 17:38:02 GMT

    Local candy shop, The Sweet Barn raises money every year for the Montana Hope Project. 

    Local candy shop, The Sweet Barn raises money every year for the Montana Hope Project. 

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.