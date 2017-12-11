Video of boy bullied goes viral - Celebrities and athletes rush - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Video of boy bullied goes viral - Celebrities and athletes rush to support him

Posted: Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -

A Tennessee woman's video of her son recounting being bullied at middle school has prompted a wave of support from athletes and entertainers.
  
Kimberly Jones said in a Facebook post Friday she had just picked up her son, Keaton, from school because he was too afraid to go to lunch.

In the video, Keaton said other students call him ugly, make fun of his nose and tell him he has no friends. The video had 17 million views as of Sunday.
  
On Twitter, Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker invited the Jones family to an upcoming game, while University of Tennessee wide receiver Tyler Byrd said he and several teammates plan to visit Keaton at school.

Country music star Kelsea Ballerini and retired race car driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. also wrote messages of support on Twitter, as did Avengers star Chris Evans.

  • StatewideMore>>

  • Batali steps down after sexual misconduct allegations

    Batali steps down after sexual misconduct allegations

    Monday, December 11 2017 4:10 PM EST2017-12-11 21:10:25 GMT

    NEW YORK (AP) - Mario Batali is stepping down from daily operations at his restaurant empire following reports of sexual misconduct by the celebrity chef over a period of at least 20 years.    The online site Eater New York reported Monday that the incidents involve at least four women, three who worked for Batali. In a prepared statement sent to The Associated Press, Batali said the complaints match up with his past behavior.    A spokesperson for Batali & Bas...

    NEW YORK (AP) - Mario Batali is stepping down from daily operations at his restaurant empire following reports of sexual misconduct by the celebrity chef over a period of at least 20 years.    The online site Eater New York reported Monday that the incidents involve at least four women, three who worked for Batali. In a prepared statement sent to The Associated Press, Batali said the complaints match up with his past behavior.    A spokesperson for Batali & Bas...

  • A new study seeks to lower dogs' stress levels in shelters

    A new study seeks to lower dogs' stress levels in shelters

    Monday, December 11 2017 3:50 PM EST2017-12-11 20:50:28 GMT

    The Human Society of Western Montana is partnering with a Carroll College professor for a research project to see whether dog who are co-housed in the kennels have lower stress levels than dogs who are housed alone in their kennel. 

    The Human Society of Western Montana is partnering with a Carroll College professor for a research project to see whether dog who are co-housed in the kennels have lower stress levels than dogs who are housed alone in their kennel. 

  • A new study shows Missoulians have highest life expectancy in the state

    A new study shows Missoulians have highest life expectancy in the state

    Monday, December 11 2017 2:48 PM EST2017-12-11 19:48:32 GMT

    A new study comparing each states city with the highest life expectancy says Missoula residents have the highest life expectancy in the state.  According to the list, Missoulians have a life expectancy of nearly 80 years. 

    A new study comparing each states city with the highest life expectancy says Missoula residents have the highest life expectancy in the state.  According to the list, Missoulians have a life expectancy of nearly 80 years. 

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • A new study shows Missoulians have highest life expectancy in the state

    A new study shows Missoulians have highest life expectancy in the state

    Monday, December 11 2017 2:48 PM EST2017-12-11 19:48:32 GMT

    A new study comparing each states city with the highest life expectancy says Missoula residents have the highest life expectancy in the state.  According to the list, Missoulians have a life expectancy of nearly 80 years. 

    A new study comparing each states city with the highest life expectancy says Missoula residents have the highest life expectancy in the state.  According to the list, Missoulians have a life expectancy of nearly 80 years. 

  • Officer involved shooting in Great Falls

    Officer involved shooting in Great Falls

    Monday, December 11 2017 1:23 PM EST2017-12-11 18:23:00 GMT

    There is a large police presence in the area of 38th and 10th Avenue North. The area is blocked off, but police say it is safe. We have a reporter on scene and will update you as the information comes in.

    There is a large police presence in the area of 38th and 10th Avenue North. The area is blocked off, but police say it is safe. We have a reporter on scene and will update you as the information comes in.

  • Update: Law enforcement track down stolen wheelchair

    Update: Law enforcement track down stolen wheelchair

    Monday, December 11 2017 8:58 AM EST2017-12-11 13:58:20 GMT

    The special tracked wheelchair was taken from his white cargo trailer overnight this week.

    The special tracked wheelchair was taken from his white cargo trailer overnight this week.

  • Video of boy bullied goes viral - Celebrities and athletes rush to support him

    Monday, December 11 2017 2:12 PM EST2017-12-11 19:12:20 GMT
    KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - A Tennessee woman's video of her son recounting being bullied at middle school has prompted a wave of support from athletes and entertainers.    Kimberly Jones said in a Facebook post Friday she had just picked up her son, Keaton, from school because he was too afraid to go to lunch. In the video, Keaton said other students call him ugly, make fun of his nose and tell him he has no friends. The video had 17 million views as of Sunday.    On Twi...
    KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - A Tennessee woman's video of her son recounting being bullied at middle school has prompted a wave of support from athletes and entertainers.    Kimberly Jones said in a Facebook post Friday she had just picked up her son, Keaton, from school because he was too afraid to go to lunch. In the video, Keaton said other students call him ugly, make fun of his nose and tell him he has no friends. The video had 17 million views as of Sunday.    On Twi...

  • Lolo candy shop raises money for Montana Hope Project

    Lolo candy shop raises money for Montana Hope Project

    Monday, December 11 2017 12:38 PM EST2017-12-11 17:38:02 GMT

    Local candy shop, The Sweet Barn raises money every year for the Montana Hope Project. 

    Local candy shop, The Sweet Barn raises money every year for the Montana Hope Project. 

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your

    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

  • Court: 'Making a Murderer' defendant's confession stands

    Court: 'Making a Murderer' defendant's confession stands

    Friday, December 8 2017 4:09 PM EST2017-12-08 21:09:32 GMT

    CHICAGO (AP) - A federal appeals court has overturned a ruling that could have freed a Wisconsin inmate featured in the "Making a Murderer" series from prison.    The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Friday that police properly obtained Brendan Dassey's confession and he should remain behind bars. The judges were sharply divided, voting 4 to 3 that Dassey's confession wasn't coerced.    Dassey was sentenced to life in prison in 2007 after he told d...

    CHICAGO (AP) - A federal appeals court has overturned a ruling that could have freed a Wisconsin inmate featured in the "Making a Murderer" series from prison.    The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Friday that police properly obtained Brendan Dassey's confession and he should remain behind bars. The judges were sharply divided, voting 4 to 3 that Dassey's confession wasn't coerced.    Dassey was sentenced to life in prison in 2007 after he told d...

  • Actor Steve Reevis dies

    Actor Steve Reevis dies

    Thursday, December 7 2017 7:10 PM EST2017-12-08 00:10:39 GMT

    Steve Reevis was an actor and a member of the Blackfeet Nation in Browning Montana. According to the Pikanni Press & Newsfeed in Browning Reevis passed away December 7, 2017.

    Steve Reevis was an actor and a member of the Blackfeet Nation in Browning Montana. According to the Pikanni Press & Newsfeed in Browning Reevis passed away December 7, 2017.

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.