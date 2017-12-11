Authorities identify Bismarck man who fell through ice, died - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Authorities identify Bismarck man who fell through ice, died

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - Authorities have identified a 70-year-old Bismarck man who died after falling through the ice on a creek north of the city while walking his dogs.
  
A water rescue team recovered the body of Greg Wentz last Thursday from Burnt Creek, which flows into the Missouri River.
  
The Burleigh County Sheriff's Office says all evidence points to an accidental death.

