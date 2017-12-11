Regional News More>>

Authorities identify Bismarck man who fell through ice, died Authorities identify Bismarck man who fell through ice, died BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - Authorities have identified a 70-year-old Bismarck man who died after falling through the ice on a creek north of the city while walking his dogs. A water rescue team recovered the body of Greg Wentz last Thursday from Burnt Creek, which flows into the Missouri River. The Burleigh County Sheriff's Office says all evidence points to an accidental death. (Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be p...

Woman pleads guilty in pregnant neighbor's death Woman pleads guilty in pregnant neighbor's death FARGO, N.D. (AP) - The Latest on one of two suspects pleading guilty in the killing of a pregnant North Dakota woman. (all times local): 11:40 a.m. A North Dakota woman has pleaded guilty in the killing of a pregnant neighbor so she and her boyfriend could keep the baby. Thirty-eight-year-old Brooke Crews could face life in prison after pleading guilty Monday to conspiracy to commit kidnapping and murder, and lying to law officers in the death of...

Vegas shooting survivors thank first responders with baskets Vegas shooting survivors thank first responders with baskets LAS VEGAS - (AP) - Dozens of survivors of the mass shooting in Las Vegas are visiting hospitals, fire and police stations and other sites this week to thank first responders for their work during the night of Oct. 1. The survivors on Friday handed thank-you baskets to nurses and others at an emergency room west of the Las Vegas Strip that helped more than 50 patients after the shooting. Nurse Carolyn Hafen is the director of the emergency room at Spring Valley Hospital. Tearing up, ...

Body of woman missing since 2004 found near Coeur d'Alene Body of woman missing since 2004 found near Coeur d'Alene COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The body of a woman missing since 2004 has been found in a remote wooded area of Kootenai County. The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday that the body of Christine Lott was discovered along a forest Service Road near Coeur d'Alene in February of 2016. The information was kept confidential until Lott's husband could be located and interviewed by detectives. The 34-year-old Priest River woman disappeared in March of 2004. This ...

Sunflower seed competitors in spitting match over slogans Sunflower seed competitors in spitting match over slogans FARGO, N.D. (AP) - Two sunflower seed competitors in the Dakotas are accusing each other of false advertising. Wahpeton, North Dakota-based Giant Snacks, Inc. filed a lawsuit against Mound City, South Dakota-based Wild Dutchman Products, Inc. last month. It alleges that Wild Dutchman is misleading consumers about the amount of salt in its products. Wild Dutchman's packaging has a statement that reads "Half the salt. All the flavor." Wild Dutchman sa...

Trial set for man accused of killing neighbor, taking baby Trial set for man accused of killing neighbor, taking baby FARGO, N.D. (AP) - Trial is scheduled in March for a North Dakota man accused of killing a pregnant neighbor so he and his girlfriend could keep the baby. William Hoehn appeared Wednesday in Cass County Court in Fargo. The 32-year-old and his girlfriend, 38-year-old Brooke Crews, are charged with conspiracy to commit murder and kidnapping in the death of 22-year-old Savanna Greywind, of Fargo. A change of plea hearing for Crews is scheduled for Dec. 11. She a...

Spokane woman finds needle in bottle of conditioner Spokane woman finds needle in bottle of conditioner SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman found a hypodermic needle inside of conditioner she just purchased. Now she wants to know how something like this could happen. Monday night as Jenee Dumas Brownlee was washing her hair something strange happened. "I opened the cap and squeezed it out and a needle cap came out into my hand," Brownlee said. After getting out of the shower she emptied the bottle and was shocked at what came out. "I freaked out," she said. &q...

Family, dog safe in Butte house fire started by candle Family, dog safe in Butte house fire started by candle BUTTE - A family and their pet dog are safe after a burning candle ignited a house fire early Saturday morning in Butte. At 1:26 a.m., local law enforcement and the Butte Silver-Bow and Racetrack fire departments responded to a structure fire at the corner of Lafayette and George. Upon arrival, first responders observed smoke issuing from the eaves of the home. Firefighters used thermal imaging cameras to determine that an active fire was burning through the ceiling and into the...