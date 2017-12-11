Batali steps down after sexual misconduct allegations

NEW YORK (AP) - Mario Batali is stepping down from daily operations at his restaurant empire following reports of sexual misconduct by the celebrity chef over a period of at least 20 years. The online site Eater New York reported Monday that the incidents involve at least four women, three who worked for Batali. In a prepared statement sent to The Associated Press, Batali said the complaints match up with his past behavior. A spokesperson for Batali & Bas...

NEW YORK (AP) - Mario Batali is stepping down from daily operations at his restaurant empire following reports of sexual misconduct by the celebrity chef over a period of at least 20 years. The online site Eater New York reported Monday that the incidents involve at least four women, three who worked for Batali. In a prepared statement sent to The Associated Press, Batali said the complaints match up with his past behavior. A spokesperson for Batali & Bas...

The Human Society of Western Montana is partnering with a Carroll College professor for a research project to see whether dog who are co-housed in the kennels have lower stress levels than dogs who are housed alone in their kennel.

The Human Society of Western Montana is partnering with a Carroll College professor for a research project to see whether dog who are co-housed in the kennels have lower stress levels than dogs who are housed alone in their kennel.

A new study comparing each states city with the highest life expectancy says Missoula residents have the highest life expectancy in the state. According to the list, Missoulians have a life expectancy of nearly 80 years.

A new study comparing each states city with the highest life expectancy says Missoula residents have the highest life expectancy in the state. According to the list, Missoulians have a life expectancy of nearly 80 years.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - A Tennessee woman's video of her son recounting being bullied at middle school has prompted a wave of support from athletes and entertainers. Kimberly Jones said in a Facebook post Friday she had just picked up her son, Keaton, from school because he was too afraid to go to lunch. In the video, Keaton said other students call him ugly, make fun of his nose and tell him he has no friends. The video had 17 million views as of Sunday. On Twi...