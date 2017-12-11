Pretrial subsidy program saves Yellowstone County $2M - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Pretrial subsidy program saves Yellowstone County $2M

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - A southern Montana county is subsidizing the cost of pretrial monitoring - an effort that officials say has saved the county more than $2 million by reducing its jail population.
  
The Billings Gazette reports Yellowstone County has spent about $300,000 helping defendants pay for their court ordered location, drug and alcohol monitoring since 2015.
  
Under the subsidy program, the county pays up to $9 a day for 35 defendants who qualify for pretrial release. Defendants in the program often pay just a $1 per day depending on the type of monitoring.
  
The county spends nearly a $100 per person to jail someone for a day.
  
All counties in the state will take steps to reduce jail populations next year after a new law is enacted that calls for more diversion.

