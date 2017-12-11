Woman pleads guilty in pregnant neighbor's death - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Woman pleads guilty in pregnant neighbor's death

Posted: Updated:

FARGO, N.D. (AP) - The Latest on one of two suspects pleading guilty in the killing of a pregnant North Dakota woman. (all times local):
  
11:40 a.m.
  
A North Dakota woman has pleaded guilty in the killing of a pregnant neighbor so she and her boyfriend could keep the baby.
  
Thirty-eight-year-old Brooke Crews could face life in prison after pleading guilty Monday to conspiracy to commit kidnapping and murder, and lying to law officers in the death of 22-year-old Savanna Greywind, of Fargo.
  
Crews' attorney said she wanted to take responsibility for her actions, but Crews didn't offer details on how Greywind was killed. Authorities haven't said either.
  
Greywind was eight months pregnant when she disappeared in August. Kayakers found her body wrapped in plastic in a river. The baby was found alive in the apartment Crews shared with her 32-year-old boyfriend, William Hoehn. He's scheduled for trial in March.
  
Cass County prosecutor Birch Burdick didn't comment on Crews' plea.
  
___
  
10:15 a.m.
  
A North Dakota woman accused of killing a pregnant neighbor so she and her boyfriend could keep the baby is set to change her plea.
  
Thirty-eight-year-old Brooke Crews is scheduled to appear in Cass County Court in Fargo on Monday. She and her boyfriend, 32-year-old William Hoehn, have pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit murder and kidnapping in the death of 22-year-old Savanna Greywind.
  
Investigators haven't said how Greywind was killed, but Fargo's police chief has called it a "cruel and vicious act of depravity."
  
The baby was found alive in Crews and Hoehn's apartment in Fargo. Greywind's boyfriend says DNA tests confirmed he and Greywind are the girl's parents.
  
Greywind was eight months pregnant when she disappeared in August. Kayakers found her body wrapped in plastic in a river.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  Woman pleads guilty in pregnant neighbor's death

    Woman pleads guilty in pregnant neighbor's death

    Monday, December 11 2017 1:01 PM EST2017-12-11 18:01:42 GMT
