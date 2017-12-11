Missoula company grows with the help of Opportunity Resources and the developmentally challenged community

One Missoula company has grown to a new level all while helping developmentally challenged community.

Just a few months ago opportunity resources came together with Xplorer Maps to come up with an environmentally friendly way to package maps. not only was an environmental solution created but now the company employs over 750 disabled people in Missoula.

Xplorer Maps packages over 5,000 mailing tubes to ship hand drawn maps all over the world. The company that once worked in a garage and a storage unit quickly expanded after an invention created a job that developmentally challenged adults could be trained to do. That job is using a device that attaches art labels and applies them onto black tubes that hold the maps and not only is this allowing the company to expand, but the clients that do the work love what they do.

Officials tell me the company couldn’t have achieved these heights without he help of Opportunity Resource clients. Joshua Kendrick CEO of Opportunity Resources said “We can provide people with disabilities good jobs and at the same time teaming up with businesses where we can provide them high quality product.”

Staff at Opportunity Resources also tell me that in addition to the companies new growth the clients love what they do.

For more information on Xplorer Maps or Opportunity Resources you can check out their websites.