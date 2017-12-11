A new study shows Missoulians have highest life expectancy in the state

A new study comparing each states city with the highest life expectancy says Missoula residents have the highest life expectancy in the state.

According to the list Missoulians have a life expectancy of nearly 80 years. This is nearly two years greater than the state average. I spoke to health experts who tell me that its all because of lifestyle choices.

The reports come from 24/7 Wall Street who say these choices could be due to access to higher quality medical care, less financial-related stress and last low obesity rates. All of these are common trends among cities with higher life expectancy rates.

Trainer Carson Hochalater says he’s not surprised by the studies findings. He said “It’s just so much available to people as far as the outdoors and even in the winter you have snowboarding to stay active so it wasn’t much of a surprise.”

As far as our ranking when compared to other states Missoula holds a good standing.

Our state is within the top 50 percent on the list. To see the full list you can go to 24/7 Wall Street.