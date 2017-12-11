Places you can donate in Bozeman for the Holidays

This weekend was the 6th annual Shop with a Cop. This event is a wonderful way to help less fortunate children during the holidays. But, if you are looking to donate how can you help?

You can donate to the Greater Gallatin United Way. Donations may be dropped off at the United Way offices at 945 Technology Blvd Suite 101F, Bozeman.

Haven is also taking donations; they have a list posted online of things they could use.

You also have Salvation Army located on 32 S Rouse Ave and you can donate to Family Promise.

You can donate to Toys for Tots and Hope and Holidays.