Missoula Food Bank's annual holiday food drive - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Missoula Food Bank's annual holiday food drive

Posted: Updated:
MISSOULA -

It’s Missoula Food Bank's Holiday Food Drive this month.

It's the season of giving and what better way to give back than with participating in the 32nd Annual Holiday Food Drive.

This holiday drive is about raising funds and food for families in need.

The drive is important because this is the time to stock their shelves for an extended period of time.

However, this year the food bank has a pretty big goal.

Jessica Allred with the Missoula Food Bank said with them seeing more families in need, they needed to raise more food and funds this year.

“Our goal is to raise $225,000 and 55,000 pounds of food. It's our largest goal ever had in the history of our organization. We are seeing more people than ever before in the history of our organization,” said Allred.

Keep in mind any food items must be unopened and no items over the expiration date.

For more information on how you can help go to http://www.missoulafoodbank.org/

Otherwise, you are more than welcomed to go to the food bank itself and drop off your donations as well. 

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Markus Kaarma Speaks Out on Diren Dede Shooting

    Markus Kaarma Speaks Out on Diren Dede Shooting

    Tuesday, May 6 2014 10:42 PM EDT2014-05-07 02:42:30 GMT
    29-year-old Grant Creek resident Markus Kaarma releases his first statement since April 27, the night he allegedly shot and killed 17-year-old Diren Dede.
    29-year-old Grant Creek resident Markus Kaarma releases his first statement since April 27, the night he allegedly shot and killed 17-year-old Diren Dede.

  • Update: veteran loses most of his handicap equipment from a trailer theft

    Update: veteran loses most of his handicap equipment from a trailer theft

    Sunday, December 10 2017 11:28 PM EST2017-12-11 04:28:34 GMT

    The special tracked wheelchair was taken from his white cargo trailer overnight this week.

    The special tracked wheelchair was taken from his white cargo trailer overnight this week.

  • MHSA All Class State Wrestling Tournament Final Highlights and Results

    MHSA All Class State Wrestling Tournament Final Highlights and Results

    Sunday, February 12 2017 12:26 AM EST2017-02-12 05:26:41 GMT

    Check out the highlights from local athletes competing in the All Class State Wrestling Tournament.

    Check out the highlights from local athletes competing in the All Class State Wrestling Tournament.

  • SPECIAL REPORT: The People's Tree

    SPECIAL REPORT: The People's Tree

    Wednesday, December 6 2017 12:31 PM EST2017-12-06 17:31:44 GMT
    As sponsors of the Capitol Christmas Tree, ABC FOX Montana and SWX produced a 30-minute special report tracking the tree on its journey from Yaak, Montana, to Washington, DC. 
    As sponsors of the Capitol Christmas Tree, ABC FOX Montana and SWX produced a 30-minute special report tracking the tree on its journey from Yaak, Montana, to Washington, DC. 

  • VIDEO: Florida deputy helps baby gator across road

    VIDEO: Florida deputy helps baby gator across road

    Sunday, December 10 2017 2:56 PM EST2017-12-10 19:56:01 GMT

    PASCO COUNTY, Fla. - A sheriff's deputy's body camera was rolling when he spotted an adorable jaywalker. Deputy Herrara with the Pasco County Sheriff's Office in Florida helped a baby alligator cross four lanes of traffic on Thursday, all the while shouting encouraging words. Deputy Herrara followed it, saying, "You got this, little guy!" until the gator was across.

    PASCO COUNTY, Fla. - A sheriff's deputy's body camera was rolling when he spotted an adorable jaywalker. Deputy Herrara with the Pasco County Sheriff's Office in Florida helped a baby alligator cross four lanes of traffic on Thursday, all the while shouting encouraging words. Deputy Herrara followed it, saying, "You got this, little guy!" until the gator was across.

  • Lolo candy shop raises money for Montana Hope Project

    Lolo candy shop raises money for Montana Hope Project

    Sunday, December 10 2017 11:36 PM EST2017-12-11 04:36:20 GMT

    Local candy shop, The Sweet Barn raises money every year for the Montana Hope Project. 

    Local candy shop, The Sweet Barn raises money every year for the Montana Hope Project. 

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your

    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

  • DISCLAIMER: A Look Inside Spokane's 'Erotic' Spas, Some Viewers May Find Pictures Offensive

    A Look Inside Spokane's 'Erotic' Spas

    Tuesday, November 22 2016 11:17 AM EST2016-11-22 16:17:16 GMT
    SPOKANE, Wash. - After months of secrecy, new documents first released to KHQ reveal an intricate and complex investigation into several Spokane spas which law enforcement believes were fronts prostitution rings.
    SPOKANE, Wash. - After months of secrecy, new documents first released to KHQ reveal an intricate and complex investigation into several Spokane spas which law enforcement believes were fronts prostitution rings.
Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.