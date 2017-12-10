Missoula Food Bank's annual holiday food drive

It’s Missoula Food Bank's Holiday Food Drive this month.

It's the season of giving and what better way to give back than with participating in the 32nd Annual Holiday Food Drive.

This holiday drive is about raising funds and food for families in need.

The drive is important because this is the time to stock their shelves for an extended period of time.

However, this year the food bank has a pretty big goal.

Jessica Allred with the Missoula Food Bank said with them seeing more families in need, they needed to raise more food and funds this year.

“Our goal is to raise $225,000 and 55,000 pounds of food. It's our largest goal ever had in the history of our organization. We are seeing more people than ever before in the history of our organization,” said Allred.

Keep in mind any food items must be unopened and no items over the expiration date.

For more information on how you can help go to http://www.missoulafoodbank.org/

Otherwise, you are more than welcomed to go to the food bank itself and drop off your donations as well.