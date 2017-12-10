Lolo candy shop raises money for Montana Hope Project

Local candy shop, The Sweet Barn raises money every year for the Montana Hope Project.

This weekend and next weekend locals can come to The Sweet Barn and support the Montana Hope project.

This project helps grant wishes for children who are critically ill or suffer from severe life-altering medical disabilities.

Also, the organization raises money through fund-raisers, corporate donors, donations, and memorials.

Owner of The Sweet Barn, David Aicher told ABC FOX Montana that last year they raised about $3,000.

Aicher said they have been doing this for 7 years now and explains why they do this every year.

"We have a great love for folks, people, and families. This is one way of serving and helping the Hope Project we can actually bring families together,” said Aicher.

The Sweet Barn is raising funds by selling trees, holding a raffle and inviting folks to get their picture with Santa.

Again, if you want to support the Montana hope project stop by next the sweet barn next weekend.