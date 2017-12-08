Star Wars cast reflects on Carrie Fisher's and Leia's legacy - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Star Wars cast reflects on Carrie Fisher's and Leia's legacy

Posted: Updated:

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Mark Hamill says he's grateful for the time he got to spend with Carrie Fisher during the filming of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi."
  
Hamill tells The Associated Press that it was the first time they were allowed the opportunity to "hang and enjoy each other."
  
Although the two had known each other for almost 40 years, Hamill says he missed big parts of Fisher's life, like when her daughter Billie Lourd was young, and he appreciated the opportunity to reconnect.
  
Fisher died last year at age 60 after "The Last Jedi" had completed filming. The film, out Dec. 15, will be her final role.
  
Hamill says he will always miss Fisher but that she would want us to be laughing and happy, not morose and depressed.

  • StatewideMore>>

  • Star Wars cast reflects on Carrie Fisher's and Leia's legacy

    Star Wars cast reflects on Carrie Fisher's and Leia's legacy

    Sunday, December 10 2017 7:00 PM EST2017-12-11 00:00:19 GMT

    LOS ANGELES (AP) - Mark Hamill says he's grateful for the time he got to spend with Carrie Fisher during the filming of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi."    Hamill tells The Associated Press that it was the first time they were allowed the opportunity to "hang and enjoy each other."    Although the two had known each other for almost 40 years, Hamill says he missed big parts of Fisher's life, like when her daughter Billie Lourd was young, and he appre...

    LOS ANGELES (AP) - Mark Hamill says he's grateful for the time he got to spend with Carrie Fisher during the filming of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi."    Hamill tells The Associated Press that it was the first time they were allowed the opportunity to "hang and enjoy each other."    Although the two had known each other for almost 40 years, Hamill says he missed big parts of Fisher's life, like when her daughter Billie Lourd was young, and he appre...

  • Police: Getaway car ran out of gas after robbery, 2 arrested

    Police: Getaway car ran out of gas after robbery, 2 arrested

    Sunday, December 10 2017 3:00 PM EST2017-12-10 20:00:13 GMT
    STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (AP) - Police say a getaway car ran out of gas after an armed robbery near Atlanta, leading to the speedy arrest of two suspects.    Gwinnett County police Cpl. Michele Pihera says 18-year-old Najee Logan and 21-year-old Justin Larry were charged with armed robbery after their arrest early Tuesday after officers found the car on empty.    Pihera's statement says the victim surrendered a wallet to two men at gunpoint in a grocery store parking lo...
    STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (AP) - Police say a getaway car ran out of gas after an armed robbery near Atlanta, leading to the speedy arrest of two suspects.    Gwinnett County police Cpl. Michele Pihera says 18-year-old Najee Logan and 21-year-old Justin Larry were charged with armed robbery after their arrest early Tuesday after officers found the car on empty.    Pihera's statement says the victim surrendered a wallet to two men at gunpoint in a grocery store parking lo...

  • Vegas shooting survivors thank first responders with baskets

    Vegas shooting survivors thank first responders with baskets

    Sunday, December 10 2017 9:00 AM EST2017-12-10 14:00:15 GMT

    LAS VEGAS - (AP) - Dozens of survivors of the mass shooting in Las Vegas are visiting hospitals, fire and police stations and other sites this week to thank first responders for their work during the night of Oct. 1. The survivors on Friday handed thank-you baskets to nurses and others at an emergency room west of the Las Vegas Strip that helped more than 50 patients after the shooting. Nurse Carolyn Hafen is the director of the emergency room at Spring Valley Hospital. Tearing up, ...

    LAS VEGAS - (AP) - Dozens of survivors of the mass shooting in Las Vegas are visiting hospitals, fire and police stations and other sites this week to thank first responders for their work during the night of Oct. 1. The survivors on Friday handed thank-you baskets to nurses and others at an emergency room west of the Las Vegas Strip that helped more than 50 patients after the shooting. Nurse Carolyn Hafen is the director of the emergency room at Spring Valley Hospital. Tearing up, ...

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Actor Steve Reevis dies

    Actor Steve Reevis dies

    Thursday, December 7 2017 7:10 PM EST2017-12-08 00:10:39 GMT

    Steve Reevis was an actor and a member of the Blackfeet Nation in Browning Montana. According to the Pikanni Press & Newsfeed in Browning Reevis passed away December 7, 2017.

    Steve Reevis was an actor and a member of the Blackfeet Nation in Browning Montana. According to the Pikanni Press & Newsfeed in Browning Reevis passed away December 7, 2017.

  • UPDATED: Suspects identified in Dec. 6 shooting/pursuit

    Suspects identified in Dec. 6 shooting/pursuit

    Friday, December 8 2017 5:16 PM EST2017-12-08 22:16:10 GMT

    POLSON- The Lake County Sheriff's Office has released more details in the Dec. 6 high-speed pursuit that ended with two women in custody and no injuries. The driver of the vehicle is identified as 34-year-old Alta Littlelight-Threefingers of Crow Agency, and the passenger is identified as Roishell St. Dennis, 27, of Billings. St. Dennis is on felony probation for offenses of robbery and assault with a weapon. Police also determined that the suspects drove a vehicle that was...

    POLSON- The Lake County Sheriff's Office has released more details in the Dec. 6 high-speed pursuit that ended with two women in custody and no injuries. The driver of the vehicle is identified as 34-year-old Alta Littlelight-Threefingers of Crow Agency, and the passenger is identified as Roishell St. Dennis, 27, of Billings. St. Dennis is on felony probation for offenses of robbery and assault with a weapon. Police also determined that the suspects drove a vehicle that was...

  • SPECIAL REPORT: The People's Tree

    SPECIAL REPORT: The People's Tree

    Wednesday, December 6 2017 12:31 PM EST2017-12-06 17:31:44 GMT
    As sponsors of the Capitol Christmas Tree, ABC FOX Montana and SWX produced a 30-minute special report tracking the tree on its journey from Yaak, Montana, to Washington, DC. 
    As sponsors of the Capitol Christmas Tree, ABC FOX Montana and SWX produced a 30-minute special report tracking the tree on its journey from Yaak, Montana, to Washington, DC. 

  • FWP announced CWD hunt licenses to go on sale Monday

    FWP announced CWD hunt licenses to go on sale Monday

    Friday, December 8 2017 4:27 PM EST2017-12-08 21:27:52 GMT

    Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks has outlined the parameters for a special hunt to help determine prevalence and distribution of chronic wasting disease within the hunt area.

    Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks has outlined the parameters for a special hunt to help determine prevalence and distribution of chronic wasting disease within the hunt area.

  • A veteran loses most of his handicap equipment from a trailer theft

    A veteran loses most of his handicap equipment from a trailer theft

    Friday, December 8 2017 7:16 PM EST2017-12-09 00:16:02 GMT

    The special tracked wheelchair was taken from his white cargo trailer overnight this week.

    The special tracked wheelchair was taken from his white cargo trailer overnight this week.

  • Neptune Aviation Services sends two aircraft to California

    Neptune Aviation Services sends two aircraft to California

    Thursday, December 7 2017 7:23 PM EST2017-12-08 00:23:46 GMT

    The Neptune Aviation Services just sent out two of these BAE 146 aircraft to help fight the fires in California.

    The Neptune Aviation Services just sent out two of these BAE 146 aircraft to help fight the fires in California.

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your

    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

  • New Mexico gunman disguised himself as student to gain access to school

    New Mexico gunman disguised himself as student to gain access to school

    Saturday, December 9 2017 11:29 AM EST2017-12-09 16:29:04 GMT
    Casey Marquez and Francisco Fernandez, two victims in the fatal shooting at Aztec High SchoolCasey Marquez and Francisco Fernandez, two victims in the fatal shooting at Aztec High School
    AZTEC, N.M. (AP) - The Latest on a shooting at a New Mexico high school (all times local):   Friday, Dec. 8, 11:40 a.m.    Authorities say a gunman killed two students randomly at a New Mexico high school in a planned attack.   San Juan County Sheriff Ken Christesen told reporters Friday that 21-year-old William Atchison of the small town of Aztec had legally purchased a 9mm Glock pistol a month ago.   State Police Chief Pete Kassetas says the shooter had mult...
    AZTEC, N.M. (AP) - The Latest on a shooting at a New Mexico high school (all times local):   Friday, Dec. 8, 11:40 a.m.    Authorities say a gunman killed two students randomly at a New Mexico high school in a planned attack.   San Juan County Sheriff Ken Christesen told reporters Friday that 21-year-old William Atchison of the small town of Aztec had legally purchased a 9mm Glock pistol a month ago.   State Police Chief Pete Kassetas says the shooter had mult...
Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.