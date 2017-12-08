Star Wars cast reflects on Carrie Fisher's and Leia's legacy

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Mark Hamill says he's grateful for the time he got to spend with Carrie Fisher during the filming of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi." Hamill tells The Associated Press that it was the first time they were allowed the opportunity to "hang and enjoy each other." Although the two had known each other for almost 40 years, Hamill says he missed big parts of Fisher's life, like when her daughter Billie Lourd was young, and he appre...

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Mark Hamill says he's grateful for the time he got to spend with Carrie Fisher during the filming of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi." Hamill tells The Associated Press that it was the first time they were allowed the opportunity to "hang and enjoy each other." Although the two had known each other for almost 40 years, Hamill says he missed big parts of Fisher's life, like when her daughter Billie Lourd was young, and he appre...

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (AP) - Police say a getaway car ran out of gas after an armed robbery near Atlanta, leading to the speedy arrest of two suspects. Gwinnett County police Cpl. Michele Pihera says 18-year-old Najee Logan and 21-year-old Justin Larry were charged with armed robbery after their arrest early Tuesday after officers found the car on empty. Pihera's statement says the victim surrendered a wallet to two men at gunpoint in a grocery store parking lo...