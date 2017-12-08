Police: Getaway car ran out of gas after robbery, 2 arrested

The Neptune Aviation Services just sent out two of these BAE 146 aircraft to help fight the fires in California.

Pullman Police Department said that based on the investigation, they determined that there is a probable cause for assault.

Steve Reevis was an actor and a member of the Blackfeet Nation in Browning Montana. According to the Pikanni Press & Newsfeed in Browning Reevis passed away December 7, 2017.

BUTTE, Mont. (AP) - Family members say the man who died after being struck by a vehicle in Montana was a former basketball and football coach at Butte High School. The Montana Standard reports 76-year-old Dan Lean died from his injuries at a hospital in Missoula on Wednesday after he was hit earlier that morning in Butte. Police say Lean routinely walked in the mornings, and he was on his usual route when he was struck. Police say he was walking in the parkin...