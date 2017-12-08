Couple deported to Mexico after 30 years in US, leaving kids - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Couple deported to Mexico after 30 years in US, leaving kids

Posted: Updated:

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - A couple who came to New Jersey from Mexico 30 years ago have been deported, leaving their three children behind.
  
Oscar and Humberta Campos lived in Bridgeton, New Jersey, and own a landscaping company. They said goodbye to their children Friday morning at Newark's airport before boarding a flight to Mexico City. The children, ages 16, 22 and 24, are all American citizens.
  
Campos said he fled violence in his hometown, Tamaulipas, and crossed the border into Texas in 1989.
  
WCAU-TV reports that after a lengthy effort to obtain work visas, the couple were ordered by immigration officials to leave the country.
  
Democratic U.S. Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey tried to help the family stay in the U.S. Campos says he's "extremely disappointed" their stay of removal was denied.
 

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.