Body of woman missing since 2004 found near Coeur d'Alene

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The body of a woman missing since 2004 has been found in a remote wooded area of Kootenai County.

The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday that the body of Christine Lott was discovered along a forest Service Road near Coeur d'Alene in February of 2016. The information was kept confidential until Lott's husband could be located and interviewed by detectives.

The 34-year-old Priest River woman disappeared in March of 2004.

This case is being investigated as a homicide in a cooperative effort with the Bonner County Sheriff’s Office and Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone who may have had contact with the Lott Family in the 2004 time period, or who may have information regarding this incident, are strongly urged to contact Major Crimes Detective J. Northrup by leaving a message at (208) 446-2237 or emailing him directly at jnorthrup@kcgov.us