Sunflower seed competitors in spitting match over slogans

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The body of a woman missing since 2004 has been found in a remote wooded area of Kootenai County. The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday that the body of Christine Lott was discovered along a forest Service Road near Coeur d'Alene in February of 2016. The information was kept confidential until Lott's husband could be located and interviewed by detectives. The 34-year-old Priest River woman disappeared in March of 2004. This ...

FARGO, N.D. (AP) - Two sunflower seed competitors in the Dakotas are accusing each other of false advertising. Wahpeton, North Dakota-based Giant Snacks, Inc. filed a lawsuit against Mound City, South Dakota-based Wild Dutchman Products, Inc. last month. It alleges that Wild Dutchman is misleading consumers about the amount of salt in its products. Wild Dutchman's packaging has a statement that reads "Half the salt. All the flavor." Wild Dutchman sa...

FARGO, N.D. (AP) - Trial is scheduled in March for a North Dakota man accused of killing a pregnant neighbor so he and his girlfriend could keep the baby. William Hoehn appeared Wednesday in Cass County Court in Fargo. The 32-year-old and his girlfriend, 38-year-old Brooke Crews, are charged with conspiracy to commit murder and kidnapping in the death of 22-year-old Savanna Greywind, of Fargo. A change of plea hearing for Crews is scheduled for Dec. 11. She a...