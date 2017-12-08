Sunflower seed competitors in spitting match over slogans - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Sunflower seed competitors in spitting match over slogans

Posted: Updated:

FARGO, N.D. (AP) - Two sunflower seed competitors in the Dakotas are accusing each other of false advertising.
  
Wahpeton, North Dakota-based Giant Snacks, Inc. filed a lawsuit against Mound City, South Dakota-based Wild Dutchman Products, Inc. last month. It alleges that Wild Dutchman is misleading consumers about the amount of salt in its products. Wild Dutchman's packaging has a statement that reads "Half the salt. All the flavor."
  
Wild Dutchman says it's not the company that's making bogus claims. It has filed a countersuit criticizing Giant Snacks for saying it's the "only U.S. company to work directly with our own farmers and fields to ensure you are receiving GREAT GIANTS seeds in every bag."
  
Each company wants the other to drop packaging claims and pay the other damages to be determined by the court.
 

  • Regional NewsMore>>

  • Body of woman missing since 2004 found near Coeur d'Alene

    Body of woman missing since 2004 found near Coeur d'Alene

    Saturday, December 9 2017 4:00 PM EST2017-12-09 21:00:12 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The body of a woman missing since 2004 has been found in a remote wooded area of Kootenai County.  The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday that the body of Christine Lott was discovered along a forest Service Road near Coeur d'Alene in February of 2016. The information was kept confidential until Lott's husband could be located and interviewed by detectives.  The 34-year-old Priest River woman disappeared in March of 2004. This ...

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The body of a woman missing since 2004 has been found in a remote wooded area of Kootenai County.  The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday that the body of Christine Lott was discovered along a forest Service Road near Coeur d'Alene in February of 2016. The information was kept confidential until Lott's husband could be located and interviewed by detectives.  The 34-year-old Priest River woman disappeared in March of 2004. This ...

  • Sunflower seed competitors in spitting match over slogans

    Sunflower seed competitors in spitting match over slogans

    Saturday, December 9 2017 10:00 AM EST2017-12-09 15:00:17 GMT

    FARGO, N.D. (AP) - Two sunflower seed competitors in the Dakotas are accusing each other of false advertising.    Wahpeton, North Dakota-based Giant Snacks, Inc. filed a lawsuit against Mound City, South Dakota-based Wild Dutchman Products, Inc. last month. It alleges that Wild Dutchman is misleading consumers about the amount of salt in its products. Wild Dutchman's packaging has a statement that reads "Half the salt. All the flavor."    Wild Dutchman sa...

    FARGO, N.D. (AP) - Two sunflower seed competitors in the Dakotas are accusing each other of false advertising.    Wahpeton, North Dakota-based Giant Snacks, Inc. filed a lawsuit against Mound City, South Dakota-based Wild Dutchman Products, Inc. last month. It alleges that Wild Dutchman is misleading consumers about the amount of salt in its products. Wild Dutchman's packaging has a statement that reads "Half the salt. All the flavor."    Wild Dutchman sa...

  • Trial set for man accused of killing neighbor, taking baby

    Trial set for man accused of killing neighbor, taking baby

    Wednesday, December 6 2017 2:37 PM EST2017-12-06 19:37:02 GMT
    FARGO, N.D. (AP) - Trial is scheduled in March for a North Dakota man accused of killing a pregnant neighbor so he and his girlfriend could keep the baby.    William Hoehn appeared Wednesday in Cass County Court in Fargo. The 32-year-old and his girlfriend, 38-year-old Brooke Crews, are charged with conspiracy to commit murder and kidnapping in the death of 22-year-old Savanna Greywind, of Fargo.    A change of plea hearing for Crews is scheduled for Dec. 11. She a...
    FARGO, N.D. (AP) - Trial is scheduled in March for a North Dakota man accused of killing a pregnant neighbor so he and his girlfriend could keep the baby.    William Hoehn appeared Wednesday in Cass County Court in Fargo. The 32-year-old and his girlfriend, 38-year-old Brooke Crews, are charged with conspiracy to commit murder and kidnapping in the death of 22-year-old Savanna Greywind, of Fargo.    A change of plea hearing for Crews is scheduled for Dec. 11. She a...
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.