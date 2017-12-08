Pullman Police Department requesting charges against Grizzly football player

Jake Opgenorth, detective sergeant at the Pullman Police Department in Washington, says the police department is going to recommend assault charges be filed against University of Montana football player Justin Strong.

Police said that Griz safety, Justin Strong was arrested for assault in late October. It happened near Northeast Lybecker, at an off-campus house party just northwest of campus, where a fight broke that sent one man to the hospital with a skull fracture.

Opgenorth said that after speaking with multiple witnesses, he believes there were a number of people involved in the fight, but he said that the only person they were able to identify is Strong.

He said based on the investigation, they determined that there is a probable cause for assault. It will now be up to Whitman County prosecutors to officially file charges.

Opgenorth said that the Pullman Police Department spoke with about a half a dozen witnesses during the investigation. He said one of the reasons the investigation took several weeks is because they had to track down witnesses in different cities and states. Opgenorth said there is not enough evidence to request charges against other people.

He said that he is hoping to turn in a complete report to the Whitman County prosecutor's office by December 18.